HP PCs and laptops could reportedly witness a price hike and reduction in memory configuration amid the global RAM shortage. As per the report, HP CEO Enrique Lores reportedly addressed the memory shortage and resultant price surge in a recent earnings calls, highlighting that the company might be forced to hike prices of its products in the second half of 2026. It is said that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has stockpiled enough memory chips to last it till then.

Consumers Might See a Price Hike in HP Products in 2026

The global RAM shortage has impacted multiple sectors across smartphones, PCs, and gaming consoles. Due to a portion of the supply going towards the large number of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres being built, the consumer electronics segment has been left in a crunch. Earlier, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya told Gadgets 360 that Samsung has increased the prices of memory components by 60 percent in three months.

Now, according to a PCMag report, the CEO of HP has addressed the global RAM shortage and its expected implications during the company's Q3 2025 earnings call. Lores reportedly highlighted that in recent weeks, DDR5 RAM prices have increased by more than 200 percent. HP is said to have enough stock to last it through the first half of the next year, but after that even the OEM will begin to feel the impact of the shortage.

After May 2026, the exponential increase in RAM prices will start consuming the company's PC product margins, the HP CEO reportedly said. As a result, the company will reportedly be forced to include reduced memory configurations in its devices and still might have to hike the prices. Other measures the OEM might have to take is said to be opting for lower-cost suppliers, integrating AI-based automation, and redesigning the portfolio.

Focusing on the implemented price hikes, Lores reportedly said that these would be decided on a case-by-case, country-by-country, and category-by-category basis. This is likely being done as the market is significantly volatile and how the memory chip price hikes will impact different regions, cannot be estimated at present. “What we have seen in the past in these situations, from a demand perspective, usually the more low-end categories, those that are impacted,” Lores was quoted as saying.