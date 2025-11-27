Technology News
English Edition
  HP PCs Could Reportedly See Price Hike, Reduced Configurations Amid Global Memory Shortage

HP PCs Could Reportedly See Price Hike, Reduced Configurations Amid Global Memory Shortage

HP CEO Enrique Lores reportedly mentioned that the company’s products could be impacted by RAM shortage in H2 2026.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 13:12 IST
HP PCs Could Reportedly See Price Hike, Reduced Configurations Amid Global Memory Shortage

The HP CEO said the price hike on products will be implemented on a country-by-country basis

Highlights
  • HP has reportedly stockpiled enough memory to last till May 2026
  • The CEO said DDR5 RAM prices have increased by 200 percent
  • Low-end categories are expected to be impacted more by the shortage
HP PCs and laptops could reportedly witness a price hike and reduction in memory configuration amid the global RAM shortage. As per the report, HP CEO Enrique Lores reportedly addressed the memory shortage and resultant price surge in a recent earnings calls, highlighting that the company might be forced to hike prices of its products in the second half of 2026. It is said that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has stockpiled enough memory chips to last it till then.

Consumers Might See a Price Hike in HP Products in 2026

The global RAM shortage has impacted multiple sectors across smartphones, PCs, and gaming consoles. Due to a portion of the supply going towards the large number of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres being built, the consumer electronics segment has been left in a crunch. Earlier, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya told Gadgets 360 that Samsung has increased the prices of memory components by 60 percent in three months.

Now, according to a PCMag report, the CEO of HP has addressed the global RAM shortage and its expected implications during the company's Q3 2025 earnings call. Lores reportedly highlighted that in recent weeks, DDR5 RAM prices have increased by more than 200 percent. HP is said to have enough stock to last it through the first half of the next year, but after that even the OEM will begin to feel the impact of the shortage.

After May 2026, the exponential increase in RAM prices will start consuming the company's PC product margins, the HP CEO reportedly said. As a result, the company will reportedly be forced to include reduced memory configurations in its devices and still might have to hike the prices. Other measures the OEM might have to take is said to be opting for lower-cost suppliers, integrating AI-based automation, and redesigning the portfolio.

Focusing on the implemented price hikes, Lores reportedly said that these would be decided on a case-by-case, country-by-country, and category-by-category basis. This is likely being done as the market is significantly volatile and how the memory chip price hikes will impact different regions, cannot be estimated at present. “What we have seen in the past in these situations, from a demand perspective, usually the more low-end categories, those that are impacted,” Lores was quoted as saying.

Comments

Further reading: HP, PC, Laptops, RAM Shortage
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India with Dimensity 7300 Pro Chipset and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

HP PCs Could Reportedly See Price Hike, Reduced Configurations Amid Global Memory Shortage
