iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook Said to Launch Next Year Alongside 12th Generation iPad

iPhone 17e will reportedly feature an A19 chip, an 18-megapixel front camera, and Apple’s C1 modem

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 19:15 IST
iPhone 17e will arrive as a successor to this year’s iPhone 16e (above)

Highlights
  • Apple could launch entry-level models across iPhone, iPad, and Mac line
  • The upcoming MacBook will reportedly use an A18 Pro
  • The 12th-gen iPad is said to run on the A18 chip
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new entry-level products that will make their debut within the next few months. An analyst suggests that Apple's first budget-friendly MacBook, which is said to feature an A series chip, could debut early next year. The iPhone 17e will also arrive in the market as a successor to this year's iPhone 16e, which is currently Apple's most affordable smartphone model. Additionally, a 12th-generation iPad is also said to be in the works, and it is said to be powered by the A18 chip.

iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook, iPad on Track for Spring 2026 Release

research note from Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research seen by MacRumors suggests that Apple will introduce new entry-level models across its iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineups early next year. The iPhone 17e is said to launch in Spring 2026, alongside a 12th-generation iPad and a new entry-level MacBook.

The upcoming entry-level MacBook will reportedly use an A18 Pro, originally designed for iPhone 16 Pro models. It could feature a 13-inch display and come in silver, blue, pink, and yellow colour options. The upcoming MacBook is said to be priced between $699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 80,000).

Apple is likely to use older design elements and display components for the new budget MacBook to keep the prices low. It may feature 8GB of RAM and possibly just a single USB Type-C port.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17e will reportedly run on Apple's A19 chip. It could be equipped with an 18-megapixel front camera and Apple's C1 modem. This handset isn't expected to arrive with major hardware upgrades over the existing model, which replaced the iPhone SE lineup.

The 12th-generation iPad is said to run on the A18 chip. This will add Apple Intelligence support to the entry-level iPad for the first time. The new model is said to appear similar to its predecessor, which means that users should not expect to see any design changes.

Pu's claims align with earlier rumours suggesting Apple will follow a staggered launch plan for iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's first foldable iPhone could go official in the second half of 2026, while the regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 could see light in the first half of 2027.

Further reading: iPhone 17e, iPhone, MacBook, Apple, 12th Generation iPad, Jeff Pu
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
