Technology News
English Edition

Exclusive: iQOO 15 Effective India Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000 Amid Soaring Component Costs

iQOO 15 aims for sub-Rs. 70,000 effective price despite 'tough' supply chain, explains iQOO CEO Nipun Marya.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 19:53 IST
Exclusive: iQOO 15 Effective India Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000 Amid Soaring Component Costs

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, at the launch of iQOO 12

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 India launch date set for November 26
  • The new iQOO flagship packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • This will be the first iQOO phone with OriginOS
Advertisement

We are a few days away from the launch of iQOO 15, and we thought that we answered the biggest question that everyone had around the India pricing. Gadgets 360 earlier reported that the company is targeting a price around Rs. 60,000. But, as it turns out, because of the soaring component costs, iQOO 15 will cost more than what we initially reported. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, in a candid chat with Gadgets 360, talked about the upcoming iQOO 15, including the India prices, user feedback and more.

iQOO 15 Launch: Why the Upcoming Flagship Costs More Than You Expect

Interestingly, why iQOO 15 (and others) are getting more expensive this year has an AI connection as well. While everyone is talking about AI features on phones, but the backend demand for AI (data centres) is eating up the supply of memory chips, driving up costs for smartphone makers. A Reuters report from Monday clearly mentions that the soaring prices of these memory chips are likely to impact prices across categories, including smartphones and computers.

Acknowledging the elephant in the room, Marya commented on the massive component cost spike, "The concern is not rising only. The concern is rising by how much? Samsung increased the prices by 60% from September to November. That's the key point. If it's an increase of 5-10%, one can easily take it in one strike. But this time... it is 60%. "It doesn't even look like a very short-term sort of [trend]. It looks like it is going to be at least a medium-term [issue]. It really means a lot for our industry."

Talking about the iQOO 15, Marya hinted that the upcoming flagship will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000 with launch offers. Of course, this means that the actual pricing would be more. "From a price point of view, we will try our level best still to make it affordable for our consumers... expect consumers will get the phone somewhere between Rs. 65k to 70k. This is after offers... because the offer is also varying from card to card," he explained.

On comparison between the iQOO 13 and the upcoming iQOO 15, the upgrades on paper look massive with a no-compromise strategy. "Our goal with iQOO was to really give an excellent flagship product. We almost left no [stone unturned]—from display... to camera, to software update policy, OriginOS, haptics," Marya added.

iqoo 15 rear gadgets360 iqoo-15

The iQOO 15 will launch in India in two colours

But he acknowledged the unfortunate timing. "We ensured everything is a tick mark, but then suddenly, you know, this [price hike] out of the blue hits... As much as our promise has always been [to] provide an excellent flagship, I think that promise will still remain intact." Additionally, Marya hinted that the company is working on various launch offers to soften the component hike blow to some extent.

iQOO's Consumer Perception: Aggressive Pricing

iQOO has built a reputation with aggressive pricing across its smartphones over the years. However, the iQOO 15 will differ slightly from this strategy, and we wanted to understand what iQOO India's plans are.

"Consumers will hopefully understand that, ultimately, if raw material costs have increased, there is no alternative. I recall that some time back, the car supply chain was hit with a chip shortage. Then, we saw one year waiting [periods]. Sometimes things just go [awry], and you can just pray for better times," Marya said.  

He further added that this could be an industry-wide issue. "No company can exist doing that [absorbing a 60% hike]... It really means a lot for our industry."

On the pricing in a tough market, Marya added that consumers don't really look at products in isolation. "They will see what A is offering at what price, what B is offering at what price, and what C is offering at what price. And our endeavour has always been that we will be amongst the better providers of overall experience and value, and I think we will continue to do that," he stressed.

iqoo 15 display gadgets360 iqoo-15

The iQOO 15 packs massive upgrades over the iQOO 13, including an all-new Samsung 2K AMOLED display, 7000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging, OriginOS 6, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

iQOO 15 is an Answer to Fan Feedback

Talking about massive upgrades on the iQOO 15, Marya admitted that the camera improvements this time have been post feedback received on the iQOO 13 from the community. "With the iQOO 13, we got great feedback on so many fronts. However, one feedback was, 'Can we do a little better with the camera?' And especially because in iQOO 12, we had [periscope], people were missing it even more on the iQOO 13. So we bring it back on the 15. We have to finally appeal to what our consumers require," Marya said. He added that the new camera hardware (IMX921, periscope) is to "appeal to... non-gamers" and "power users" who want a "strong daily driver."

On being asked about the strategy shift and balancing gaming with camera, Marya explained, "Will we be able to cater to 100% of the people? Of course not. But we certainly believe there are power users, or there are heavy performance users who want a very balanced product, who want a product which can be their very strong daily driver. And iQOO 15 should fit."

iQOO 15 is the first iQOO product running OriginOS out of the box, and this is a massive update for the iQOO community. "I have always told them my promise to them is—and it's been my narrative for the last two years, three years—that we are all ears to what you are saying, and we will try our best to implement some changes you will see getting implemented sooner than others. OriginOS is one such example. We were getting feedback for a fairly long time. It took us time, but we did it as soon as we could," he added.

On the 5+7 Year Software Update Policy

Marya also commented on the extended software support for the iQOO 15. "My thinking is for the flagship. What we have seen is that because the hardware is so powerful, the first user will typically use it for a couple of years, and then perhaps someone in the family will want to continue using it. So, hence, a slightly longer refresh cycle just gives them more confidence," he said.

"Also, if you look at a flagship buyer's psyche, the psyche is 'I'm buying the absolute latest, like tech first.' On both the software and Android sides, you want to be tech-first. You don't want to lag behind after two years or three years. So I think that's their psyche," he further added.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the iQOO 15 review that drops on November 26.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the Editor at Gadgets 360. His primary role - debugging the tech hype, benchmarking the future, and compiling it all into precise news, features or reviews. He has spent over 14 years calling out vaporware and identifying the best tech. He’s your guide for everything from chipsets to smart-home meltdowns. When his own batteries are low, he heads for the hills—literally. He’s someone who prefers a remote mountain pass, appreciating a 12,000-foot view that no VR ...More
Microsoft Tests Agent Workspace in Windows 11, Can Access Apps and Folders to Complete Tasks

Related Stories

Exclusive: iQOO 15 Effective India Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000 Amid Soaring Component Costs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT and Downtime Trackers Offline
  2. Lava Agni 4 Demo Campaign Lets Buyers Experience the Phone Before Buying
  3. OnePlus 15R India Launch Has Officially Been Teased
  4. Asus ProArt P16 With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched in India
  5. Moto G57 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  7. Motorola's Next Phone Could Feature This Mysterious Snapdragon Chip
  8. Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: iQOO Z10x, Poco M7 Pro 5G, More
  9. From Courtrooms to CBDCs: Nischal Shetty on India's Growing Crypto Sector
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: A 'Pro' Flagship With 'Ultra' Capability
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Tests Agent Workspace in Windows 11, Can Access Apps and Folders to Complete Tasks
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Finally Begins Testing Multi-Account Support With Seamless Switching
  3. Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research
  4. Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline
  5. Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Microsoft to Host Xbox Partner Preview This Week, Featuring IO Interactive's 007 First Light
  7. Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
  8. IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  10. Moto G57 Power India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »