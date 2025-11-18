We are a few days away from the launch of iQOO 15, and we thought that we answered the biggest question that everyone had around the India pricing. Gadgets 360 earlier reported that the company is targeting a price around Rs. 60,000. But, as it turns out, because of the soaring component costs, iQOO 15 will cost more than what we initially reported. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, in a candid chat with Gadgets 360, talked about the upcoming iQOO 15, including the India prices, user feedback and more.

iQOO 15 Launch: Why the Upcoming Flagship Costs More Than You Expect

Interestingly, why iQOO 15 (and others) are getting more expensive this year has an AI connection as well. While everyone is talking about AI features on phones, but the backend demand for AI (data centres) is eating up the supply of memory chips, driving up costs for smartphone makers. A Reuters report from Monday clearly mentions that the soaring prices of these memory chips are likely to impact prices across categories, including smartphones and computers.

Acknowledging the elephant in the room, Marya commented on the massive component cost spike, "The concern is not rising only. The concern is rising by how much? Samsung increased the prices by 60% from September to November. That's the key point. If it's an increase of 5-10%, one can easily take it in one strike. But this time... it is 60%. "It doesn't even look like a very short-term sort of [trend]. It looks like it is going to be at least a medium-term [issue]. It really means a lot for our industry."

Talking about the iQOO 15, Marya hinted that the upcoming flagship will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000 with launch offers. Of course, this means that the actual pricing would be more. "From a price point of view, we will try our level best still to make it affordable for our consumers... expect consumers will get the phone somewhere between Rs. 65k to 70k. This is after offers... because the offer is also varying from card to card," he explained.

On comparison between the iQOO 13 and the upcoming iQOO 15, the upgrades on paper look massive with a no-compromise strategy. "Our goal with iQOO was to really give an excellent flagship product. We almost left no [stone unturned]—from display... to camera, to software update policy, OriginOS, haptics," Marya added.

The iQOO 15 will launch in India in two colours

But he acknowledged the unfortunate timing. "We ensured everything is a tick mark, but then suddenly, you know, this [price hike] out of the blue hits... As much as our promise has always been [to] provide an excellent flagship, I think that promise will still remain intact." Additionally, Marya hinted that the company is working on various launch offers to soften the component hike blow to some extent.

iQOO's Consumer Perception: Aggressive Pricing

iQOO has built a reputation with aggressive pricing across its smartphones over the years. However, the iQOO 15 will differ slightly from this strategy, and we wanted to understand what iQOO India's plans are.

"Consumers will hopefully understand that, ultimately, if raw material costs have increased, there is no alternative. I recall that some time back, the car supply chain was hit with a chip shortage. Then, we saw one year waiting [periods]. Sometimes things just go [awry], and you can just pray for better times," Marya said.

He further added that this could be an industry-wide issue. "No company can exist doing that [absorbing a 60% hike]... It really means a lot for our industry."

On the pricing in a tough market, Marya added that consumers don't really look at products in isolation. "They will see what A is offering at what price, what B is offering at what price, and what C is offering at what price. And our endeavour has always been that we will be amongst the better providers of overall experience and value, and I think we will continue to do that," he stressed.

The iQOO 15 packs massive upgrades over the iQOO 13, including an all-new Samsung 2K AMOLED display, 7000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging, OriginOS 6, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

iQOO 15 is an Answer to Fan Feedback

Talking about massive upgrades on the iQOO 15, Marya admitted that the camera improvements this time have been post feedback received on the iQOO 13 from the community. "With the iQOO 13, we got great feedback on so many fronts. However, one feedback was, 'Can we do a little better with the camera?' And especially because in iQOO 12, we had [periscope], people were missing it even more on the iQOO 13. So we bring it back on the 15. We have to finally appeal to what our consumers require," Marya said. He added that the new camera hardware (IMX921, periscope) is to "appeal to... non-gamers" and "power users" who want a "strong daily driver."

On being asked about the strategy shift and balancing gaming with camera, Marya explained, "Will we be able to cater to 100% of the people? Of course not. But we certainly believe there are power users, or there are heavy performance users who want a very balanced product, who want a product which can be their very strong daily driver. And iQOO 15 should fit."

iQOO 15 is the first iQOO product running OriginOS out of the box, and this is a massive update for the iQOO community. "I have always told them my promise to them is—and it's been my narrative for the last two years, three years—that we are all ears to what you are saying, and we will try our best to implement some changes you will see getting implemented sooner than others. OriginOS is one such example. We were getting feedback for a fairly long time. It took us time, but we did it as soon as we could," he added.

On the 5+7 Year Software Update Policy

Marya also commented on the extended software support for the iQOO 15. "My thinking is for the flagship. What we have seen is that because the hardware is so powerful, the first user will typically use it for a couple of years, and then perhaps someone in the family will want to continue using it. So, hence, a slightly longer refresh cycle just gives them more confidence," he said.

"Also, if you look at a flagship buyer's psyche, the psyche is 'I'm buying the absolute latest, like tech first.' On both the software and Android sides, you want to be tech-first. You don't want to lag behind after two years or three years. So I think that's their psyche," he further added.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the iQOO 15 review that drops on November 26.