Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes with a new Glphy Light for alerts, which replaces the signature Glyph Interface.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 12:21 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite is offered in an India-exclusive Blue colourway

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite is powered by the Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset
  • The handset comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging
Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in India on Thursday. It is a mid-range smartphone from the Carl Pei-led company and arrives as the latest addition to the Nothing Phone 3a series. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset,  paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes with a new Glphy Light for alerts, which replaces the signature Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India begins at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is also available with 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 22,999.

As part of the launch offers, customers can purchase the 128GB and 256GB configurations at effective prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, taking advanced of ICICI and OneCard bank offers.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available in three colourways --- Black, Blue, and White. It will go on sale on December 5, via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and all leading retail stores across India.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Nothing Phone 3a Lite runs on Nothing OS 3.5  based on Android 15. It is promised to receive three major Android upgrades and six years of SMR updates. The handset sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness (HDR), 387 PPI pixel density, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

Powering the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It supports up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion and up to 2TB expandable storage via a microSD card.

For optics, the Nothing handset triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119.5-degree field-of-view (FoV), and an unspecified third sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Some of the features include Ultra XDR photos, Portrait Mode, Auto Tone, Night Mode, Macro Mode, and Motion Capture. The rear camera supports 4K 30fps video recording and 1080p 120fps slow-motion recording.

Connectivity options on the Nothing Phone 3a Lite include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The Phone 3a Lite has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Panda Glass protection for the front and back panels.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. The handset measures 164×78×8.3mm in terms of dimensions, tips the scales at 199g.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
