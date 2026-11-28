Android smartphone manufacturers have for the longest time been selling smartphones and tablets with preinstalled third-party apps. While some of these third-party apps are commonly used social media or OTT apps, many of them aren't really required on a daily basis. The trend of serving preinstalled third-party apps took off with competitive budget smartphones in order to generate extra revenue and offset hardware costs. This allowed smartphone brands to lower the effective price of these devices.

However, with the cost of components going up due to the ongoing memory crisis, manufacturers have started preloading third-party apps even on premium devices. Save for Apple's iPhones and Google's Pixel smartphones, almost every smartphone brand ships their phones with all kinds of preinstalled third-party apps.

How to Remove Unwanted Preinstalled Apps From an Android Phone Safely

It is wise to know that not all of these apps are harmful. As mentioned earlier, most of these apps, like Facebook, Netflix and LinkedIn, are often used by owners and don't need to be uninstalled. It's common to find these preinstalled even on premium devices. But there are a whole bunch of apps and games that come installed on budget and mid-range devices, which, apart from occupying unnecessary storage, also push out spammy notifications.

Here's how you can uninstall commonly found third-party apps on your Android smartphone or tablet.

Find the app on your homescreen Long-press the app icon till you see a pop-up menu appear If the menu shows an ‘Uninstall' button Tap ‘Uninstall' This will open a new message with two buttons asking you to ‘Cancel' or ‘Uninstall'and confirm the process Tap “Uninstall' and watch the app disappear from your homescreen and smartphone Those who cannot see an ‘Uninstall' button upon long-pressing an app icon on the homescreen, will find an ‘App info' button instead In this case, tap on the ‘App info' button in the pop-up menu This will take you to the Apps section of the Settings app on your smartphone/tablet. The screen will show you the app icon, name and have an ‘Uninstall' button (one of the three) right below it. Tap ‘Uninstall' This will open a new message with two buttons asking you to ‘Cancel' or ‘Ok' and confirm the uninstallation process Tap ‘Ok' to uninstall the app Upon uninstallation, the phone takes you back to the homescreen

At times, these annoying notifications emanate from the company's own theme store or built-in app store to coax users into buying new themes or purchasing new apps. These native apps are impossible to uninstall (without resorting to advanced software or developer tools), and the best way to deal with them is to switch off notifications or disable them. To do this.

Simply head to the Settings app on your smartphone Find and scroll down to a menu item called ‘Apps' Tap ‘Apps' Tap ‘App management' or ‘All apps' This will now show you all the apps (native and third-party) installed on your device Find the app that is pushing those annoying notifications Tap the app icon in the list to open the ‘App info' page Here, you can either ‘Disable' the system app, which basically turns it off permanently Or you can tap on ‘Notifications' And turn off the toggle to turn off notifications from that app

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