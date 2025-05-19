Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design was launched in China on Monday alongside the Huawei Nova 14 series of smartphones. The foldable laptop comes with a flexible OLED screen with up to an 18-inch 4:3 real estatae. It uses LTPO technology, which is claimed to be a first in a laptop. Huawei states that the new display can improve energy efficiency by 30 percent. The MateBook Fold Ultimate Design has a basalt water drop hinge, which is claimed to offer a seamless appearance. It supports a virtual as well as a physical, portable keyboard.

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Price

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design price in China starts at CNY 23,999 for the 32GB + 1TB option, while the 32GB + 2TB variant costs CNY 26,999. The laptop is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Huawei China e-store. It will go on sale starting June 6 and is offered in Cloud Water Blue, Forging Shadow Black, and Skyline White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Specifications, Features

The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design sports an 18-inch 3K (3,296×2,472 pixels) double-layer flexible LTPO OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level. The panel also supports HDR10+, has a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certification, and a 1,440Hz PWM dimming rate. When folded, you get a 13-inch screen with a 2,472×1,648 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Huawei has not yet revealed the chipset details of the MateBook Fold Ultimate Design. The laptop runs on HarmonyOS 5 out-of-the-box and supports 32GB of RAM alongside up to 2TB of SSD storage.The laptop carries an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design packs a 74.69Wh battery with 140W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop has a six-speaker system and a quad-mic setup. It comes with an integrated stand and supports a virtual as well as a 5mm thin aluminium alloy portable keyboard.

Huawei claims that the laptop is equipped with an "ultra-thin high-performance folding architecture" and a basalt water drop hinge with diamond aluminium double fan. When unfolded, the MateBook Fold Ultimate Design measures 382.5×288.5×7.6 mm in size, while the right edge has a 7.3mm profile. The foldable laptop weighs 1.16kg.

