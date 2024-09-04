Intel Core Ultra 200V series — codenamed Lunar Lake — was unveiled by the chipmaker on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming IFA 2024 event. The company's second-generation artificial intelligence (AI) processors will compete with chipsets from rivals AMD and Qualcomm and Intel claims that they deliver a total of 120 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with support for several AI-accelerated features. While Intel's first-generation AI chipsets were the first to include a neural processing unit (NPU), the Lunar Lake series processors are the first from the company to reach Microsoft's Copilot+ standard.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Series Features

The newly announced Intel Core Ultra 200V series (Core Ultra Series 2) is claimed to be up to 50 percent more power efficient than Intel's Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) that was introduced last year. The lineup includes nine new laptop processors that are equipped with eight CPU cores and up to eight GPU cores. These chips drop support for hyperthreading in exchange for improved efficiency.

Of the eight CPU cores on the Core Ultra 200V series, four are Lion Cove performance cores, while the other four are Skymont efficiency cores. The new Core Ultra 5 processors have seven GPU cores, while the Core Ultra 7 and 9 CPUs have eight GPU cores. All nine processors are equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series specifications (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: Intel

The new Lunar Lake laptop processors are also the first to feature Intel's new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture which is claimed to offer up to 30 percent improved graphics performance. The company claims that its chips offer up to 68 percent better graphics performance than the Snapdragon X Elite chipset from Qualcomm, while it is said to be 16 percent faster than its closest AMD rival — the Ryzen AI 9 370 HX.

Laptops powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 200V series CPUs will be able to connect to up to three 4K monitors while the Arc GPU also delivers up to 67 TOPS. The chipmaker says that the Core Ultra Series 2 chips offer a total of 120 TOPS across the CPU (5 TOPS), GPU (48 TOPS), and NPU (67 TOPS).

Intel Core Ultra 200V series chips support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 (with LE Audio) connectivity, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet connection. Devices with these processors can include up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series variants (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: Intel

The chipmaker says that except for the Core Ultra 9 288V variant, all the other processors unveiled on Tuesday have a default 17W TDP. The Lunar Lake CPUs are also claimed to be 22 percent and 10 percent faster than their predecessors at 9W and 17W, respectively. However, last year's Meteor Lake processors are 6 percent faster than the Core Ultra 200V series when power consumption is at 23W.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Series Availability

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be available on more than 80 laptops from over 20 OEMs in select markets, according to the chipmaker. These laptops will be available from a range of brands such as Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, and MSI starting on September 24.