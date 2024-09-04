Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs for Laptops With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, 120 Total TOPS Launched

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs for Laptops With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, 120 Total TOPS Launched

Intel claims that its Core Ultra 200V series processors offer up to 68 percent and 16 percent better graphics performance than their Qualcomm and AMD rivals.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2024 12:02 IST
Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs for Laptops With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, 120 Total TOPS Launched

Photo Credit: Intel

Laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series CPUs will arrive later this month

Highlights
  • Intel has launched nine new Core Ultra 200V series processors
  • The Intel Core Ultra 200V series features Lion Cove performance cores
  • The new chips are claimed to offer up to 50 percent more power efficiency
Advertisement

Intel Core Ultra 200V series — codenamed Lunar Lake — was unveiled by the chipmaker on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming IFA 2024 event. The company's second-generation artificial intelligence (AI) processors will compete with chipsets from rivals AMD and Qualcomm and Intel claims that they deliver a total of 120 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with support for several AI-accelerated features. While Intel's first-generation AI chipsets were the first to include a neural processing unit (NPU), the Lunar Lake series processors are the first from the company to reach Microsoft's Copilot+ standard.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Series Features

The newly announced Intel Core Ultra 200V series (Core Ultra Series 2) is claimed to be up to 50 percent more power efficient than Intel's Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) that was introduced last year. The lineup includes nine new laptop processors that are equipped with eight CPU cores and up to eight GPU cores. These chips drop support for hyperthreading in exchange for improved efficiency.

Of the eight CPU cores on the Core Ultra 200V series, four are Lion Cove performance cores, while the other four are Skymont efficiency cores. The new Core Ultra 5 processors have seven GPU cores, while the Core Ultra 7 and 9 CPUs have eight GPU cores. All nine processors are equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series specifications (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Intel

 

The new Lunar Lake laptop processors are also the first to feature Intel's new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture which is claimed to offer up to 30 percent improved graphics performance. The company claims that its chips offer up to 68 percent better graphics performance than the Snapdragon X Elite chipset from Qualcomm, while it is said to be 16 percent faster than its closest AMD rival — the Ryzen AI 9 370 HX.

Laptops powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 200V series CPUs will be able to connect to up to three 4K monitors while the Arc GPU also delivers up to 67 TOPS. The chipmaker says that the Core Ultra Series 2 chips offer a total of 120 TOPS across the CPU (5 TOPS), GPU (48 TOPS), and NPU (67 TOPS). 

Intel Core Ultra 200V series chips support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 (with LE Audio) connectivity, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet connection. Devices with these processors can include up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series variants (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Intel

 

The chipmaker says that except for the Core Ultra 9 288V variant, all the other processors unveiled on Tuesday have a default 17W TDP. The Lunar Lake CPUs are also claimed to be 22 percent and 10 percent faster than their predecessors at 9W and 17W, respectively. However, last year's Meteor Lake processors are 6 percent faster than the Core Ultra 200V series when power consumption is at 23W.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Series Availability

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be available on more than 80 laptops from over 20 OEMs in select markets, according to the chipmaker. These laptops will be available from a range of brands such as Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, and MSI starting on September 24. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel Core Ultra 200V series, Intel Lunar Lake, Intel
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Pixel 9a to Get Tensor G4 SoC From Pixel 9 Series But With an Older Exynos 5300 Modem: Report
Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs for Laptops With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, 120 Total TOPS Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  2. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  3. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. HMD May Be Working on a Phone Inspired by This Popular Nokia Lumia Handset
  5. Android 15 Will Soon Be Available on Google Pixel and Other Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Key Features Tipped; Could Get 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Here's Why Netflix is Adding Disclaimers to IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack
  9. Beats Solo Buds Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 With Intel Lunar Lake CPU, Galaxy AI Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors, Galaxy AI Features Launched
  2. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultra-Thin Optical Fingerprint Sensors
  3. Opera Browser for Android Adds AI-Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant
  4. YouTube Shorts Gets New Feature That Lets Creators Add Text, Filters to Thumbnails
  5. Human Immune System Might Have Evolved From the Ancient Microbe ‘Asgard’, Claims Study
  6. NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System Successfully Deploys in Space
  7. SETI Uses Radio Frequencies to Look for Alien Life in More Than 1,000 Galaxies
  8. NASA Astronaut Reports Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
  9. Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
  10. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »