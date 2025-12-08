Infinix Note 60 Ultra, co-designed by Infinix and Pininfarina, is confirmed to launch soon. While the Transsion Holding subsidiary has not officially revealed details about other models in the Note 60 series, the Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, and Note 60 Pro have received certification from Indonesia's SDPPI, suggesting imminent launch. Additionally, the Infinix Note 60 Pro has also surfaced on Geekbench, revealing its chipset and memory specifications.

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted the unannounced Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, and Note 60 Pro on Indonesia's SDPPI certification website. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by the tipster, the Infinix Note 60 bears the model number X6879, while the Infinix Note 60 Edge and Note 60 Pro are listed as X6887 and X6878, respectively.

The certification doesn't reveal any specifications of the phones, but it indicates that a global launch of Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, and Note 60 Pro is imminent.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Listed on Geekbench

Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 60 Pro has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the same model number X6878. The phone has been listed on the platform with the Android 16 operating system and 7.19GB of RAM. It shows 1,243 points in single core testing and 3,369 points in multi core testing.

The purported Infinix Note 60 Pro is listed with an octa core processor with performance cores capped at 2.71GHz. The chipset has three other cores at 2.40GHz and two cores at 1.80GHz. This CPU speed suggests that the handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Meanwhile, Infinix recently teased the launch of the Note 60 Ultra. It is confirmed to be the first product from Infinix's partnership with Pininfarina. However, the company has yet to announce a launch date for the handset.

The upcoming Infinix Note 60 lineup will debut as a successor to the Note 50 series. The most recent Note 50 series phone to launch in India was the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in April 2025. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset.

