Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset With Support for 120Hz Displays, AI Features Launched

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is built on a 64-bit architecture including a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with eight cores, having a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 17:02 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset With Support for 120Hz Displays, AI Features Launched

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC is built on a 64-bit architecture and has Kryo CPU cores

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is fabricated on a 4nm process
  • It supports video playback in up to 4K resolution at 30 fps
  • The chip supports AI capabilities courtesy of a dedicated AI Engine
Qualcomm has silently launched its latest chipset for mobile – Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. It builds upon the prowess of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip by claiming to offer 10 percent better CPU performance and 20 percent improved artificial intelligence (AI) performance. It is the second chipset launched by the US-based chipmaker in the last few months, following the debut of the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC for entry-level handsets, announced at the Snapdragon for India event on July 30.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset Specifications

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, with the model number SM6475-AB, is the latest addition to its mid-tier platform. It sits above the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 that the company introduced in May. The chip is built on a 64-bit architecture including a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with eight cores, having a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz.

Qualcomm says devices running this chipset will support LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, and full-HD displays with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The Adreno GPU onboard is claimed to deliver up to 30 percent improved performance. It offers support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 APIs. The chipset is fabricated on a 4-nanometre process.

Additionally, it has Qualcomm Sensing Hub with a Low Power AI System which brings support for AI-based features such as voice assistants, noise cancellation, and camera capabilities. It also gets Variable Rate Shading, a feature that renders the main content in full resolution, while the rest is rendered in lower quality.

Smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip will be able to support up to 200-megapixel lenses, and the chipset features a triple 12-bit Spectra ISP setup, offering multi-frame noise reduction, AI-based de-noising engine, and Staggered High Dynamic Range (sHDR).

According to Qualcomm, its new mobile processor supports satellite systems such as QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS with lane-level and sidewalk-level accuracy. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E support. It also brings support for up to Quick Charge 4+ via USB Type-C. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 also supports fingerprint recognition via dedicated sensor courtesy of Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Max support.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset With Support for 120Hz Displays, AI Features Launched
