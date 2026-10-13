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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals From Sony, JBL and More

The Sony SRS-XV800 and JBL Partybox Encore 2 are built for louder listening and get-togethers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 09:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals From Sony, JBL and More

Photo Credit: Marshall

Marshall Kilburn II can be bought at Rs. 19,999

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Highlights
  • The Sony SRS-XV800 is available for Rs. 35,989 during the sale
  • The Marshall Kilburn II and JBL Partybox Encore 2 cost Rs. 19,999
  • The Zebronics Zeb Sonic Pod 15 is priced at just Rs. 649
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A Bluetooth speaker can serve very different purposes, and this year's Great Indian Festival sale has options at both ends of the spectrum. The Sony SRS-XV800 and JBL Partybox Encore 2 are built for louder listening and get-togethers, while the Bose SoundLink Max, Marshall Emberton III and Sony SRS-XB100 take a more portable approach. There are also budget picks from Boat and Zebronics for those who don't want to spend a boatload. Here we have compiled some of the best deals on Bluetooth speakers across different ranges.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals

The Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Karaoke Party Speaker is down to Rs. 35,989 from Rs. 49,990. With 280W output and an IPX4 splash-proof rating, it is built for louder listening sessions and parties. If you'd rather have something you can carry around more easily, the Bose New SoundLink Max Portable Bluetooth Speaker costs Rs. 29,990, against its MRP of Rs. 41,900. It also promises up to 20 hours of battery life, so you can keep the music going without reaching for a charger too often.

At Rs. 19,999, the JBL Partybox Encore 2 with Mic is now available for Rs. 15,000 less than its MRP of Rs. 34,999. It comes with a microphone, AI Sound Boost and dynamic lighting, giving you the essentials for a karaoke night at home.

The Marshall Kilburn II is available at the same Rs. 19,999 sale price, down from Rs. 31,999. Its 36W output and built-in carry handle make it a different sort of pick for anyone who wants a speaker they can move between rooms or take along on a trip. The Marshall Emberton III, on the other hand, costs Rs. 15,499, compared with its MRP of Rs. 17,999.

For less than Rs. 10,000, both the JBL Flip 7 and Bose New SoundLink Flex are available at Rs. 9,999. The Flip 7 offers up to 16 hours of playback, while the SoundLink Flex is aimed at people who want a portable speaker for outdoor use. Their listed MRPs are Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,900, respectively.

However, you don't have to spend five figures to get a speaker with substantial output. The Boat Stone 1200 Pro is down to Rs. 3,699 from Rs. 14,990 and offers 60W output. The Sony SRS-XB100 costs Rs. 2,489, against its MRP of Rs. 5,990. It is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and offers up to 16 hours of battery life, making it worth considering for listening on the go.

At the budget end, the JBL Go Essential is priced at Rs. 1,614.05, down from Rs. 2,999. The Boat Stone 352 Pro is even cheaper at Rs. 1,399, against its MRP of Rs. 4,990, and offers 14W output with up to 12 hours of playback. The most affordable option here is the Zebronics Zeb Sonic Pod 15, which costs just Rs. 649 instead of Rs. 1,799. It has a 5W RMS output and claims up to 10 hours of playback.

Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Current Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Rs. 49,990 Rs. 35,989 Buy Now
Bose SoundLink Max Rs. 41,900 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
JBL Partybox Encore 2 with Mic Rs. 34,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Marshall Kilburn II Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Marshall Emberton III Rs. 17,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
JBL Flip 7 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Bose SoundLink Flex 2 Rs. 16,900 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Boat Stone 1200 Pro Rs. 14,990 Rs. 3,699 Buy Now
Sony SRS-XB100 Rs. 5,990 Rs. 2,489 Buy Now
JBL Go Essential Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,614 Buy Now
Boat Stone 352 Pro Rs. 4,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb Sonic Pod 15 Rs. 1,799 Rs. 649 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Sony, JBL, Bose, Marshall, Boat, Zebronics
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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