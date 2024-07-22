Technology News

Lenovo Legion Tab Price in India, Specifications Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart

Lenovo Legion Tab is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 16:39 IST
Lenovo Legion Tab Price in India, Specifications Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tab is offered in a Storm Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Tab is offered in India in a 12GB + 256GB option
  • The gaming tablet supports Wi-Fi connectivity
  • The Lenovo Legion Tab also supports 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Lenovo Legion Tab is now available for pre-orders in India. The company had previously confirmed the India launch of the gaming tablet. It was unveiled in March this year in select markets in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. The online listing of the tablet in India has revealed its price in the country. It will be available in a single RAM and storage configuration and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is also equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

Lenovo Legion Tab price

The Lenovo Legion Tab is listed in India at Rs. 34,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB option. It is currently available for pre-orders in the country via Flipkart. The tablet is offered in a Storm Grey colourway. 

Lenovo Legion Tab specifications, features

As per the Flipkart listing, the Lenovo Legion Tab will get an 8.8-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The tablet runs on an Android 13-based operating system out-of-the-box. 

The newly launched gaming tablet has a 13-megapixel main rear camera with autofocus support alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter and an LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The Lenovo Legion Tab is also equipped with stereo speakers.

Lenovo has packed a 6,500mAh battery into the Legion Tab with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity like its global counterpart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Tab, Lenovo Legion Tab India launch, Lenovo Legion Tab price in India, Lenovo Legion Tab specifications, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WazirX Offers $23 Million to Hacker to Return Stolen Funds, Users Remain Concerned

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Tab Price in India, Specifications Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike
  2. Apple Tipped to Use iPhone 16's Back Cover for Next Budget iPhone
  3. Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 Launched Alongside Xiaomi Buds 5
  5. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Debuts
  6. OpenAI Adds New Security Measure to Prevent Jailbreaking in GPT-4o Mini
  7. WhatApp May Let Users Pick Unique Usernames via Its Web Client
  8. Microsoft Issues New Tool to Assist in Recovery of Windows PCs
#Latest Stories
  1. X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 4,310mAh Battery
  3. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike; Improves Validity
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab Price in India, Specifications Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart
  5. WazirX Offers $23 Million to Hacker to Return Stolen Funds, Users Remain Concerned
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Works With Other Android Smartphones via Galaxy Wearable App
  7. Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  8. Apple iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Get Same Back Cover as iPhone 16
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Feature for Web Client That Lets Users Pick Usernames
  10. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 Launched Alongside Xiaomi Buds 5: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »