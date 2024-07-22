Lenovo Legion Tab is now available for pre-orders in India. The company had previously confirmed the India launch of the gaming tablet. It was unveiled in March this year in select markets in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. The online listing of the tablet in India has revealed its price in the country. It will be available in a single RAM and storage configuration and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is also equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

Lenovo Legion Tab price

The Lenovo Legion Tab is listed in India at Rs. 34,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB option. It is currently available for pre-orders in the country via Flipkart. The tablet is offered in a Storm Grey colourway.

Lenovo Legion Tab specifications, features

As per the Flipkart listing, the Lenovo Legion Tab will get an 8.8-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The tablet runs on an Android 13-based operating system out-of-the-box.

The newly launched gaming tablet has a 13-megapixel main rear camera with autofocus support alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter and an LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. The Lenovo Legion Tab is also equipped with stereo speakers.

Lenovo has packed a 6,500mAh battery into the Legion Tab with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is also expected to support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity like its global counterpart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.