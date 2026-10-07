The Redmi 17C 5G is now available for purchase in India, following its launch in the country last week. The handset sports a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For photography, it gets a 50-megapixel AI camera. The Redmi 17C 5G runs on HyperOS 3 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi 17C 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Redmi 17C 5G in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available with 6GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 22,999. The handset has been introduced in Coffee Brew, Dark Night, and Purple Dawn colourways.

Customers can purchase the Redmi 17C 5G through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

Redmi 17C 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Redmi 17C 5G runs on HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 810 nits brightness in HBM, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 83 percent NTSC coverage. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Redmi 17C 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB and storage expansion by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Redmi handset comes with a 50-megapixel AI camera system. It supports features including Ultra HD, Portrait, and Night modes. On the connectivity front, the handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou.

The Redmi 17C 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm and tips the scales at about 211g.