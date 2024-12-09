Technology News
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 With AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 CPU Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,200x1,920 pixels) IPS anti-glare touch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 18:21 IST
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is backed by a 58Wh battery

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 supports Wi-Fi 7
  • It is claimed to offer over 17 hours of battery life on a single charge
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 was launched in India on Monday. The latest ThinkPad series laptop by the Chinese electronic brand runs on AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 processor. It sports a neural processing unit (NPU) offering up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 boasts a 14-inch WUXGA display with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and it offers over 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a Copilot+ PC and users will get access to Microsoft's latest Windows AI features through an update later.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Price in India

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,38,000 in India. It is available for purchase through Lenovo's India website and select retailers.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 runs on the Windows 11 Pro operating system and is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor paired with AMD Radeon 880M GPU. The chipset has a dedicated NPU capable of 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to boost system efficiency and productivity. It packs up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Lenovo is offering the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,200x1,920 pixels) IPS anti-glare touch display with 400 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a Backlit keyboard and supports Wi-Fi 7. 

The laptop offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with Lenovo's ThinkShield feature for enhanced safety. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 includes a fingerprint reader integrated with the power button and a 5-megapixel infrared camera with webcam privacy shutter for added protection. It packs dual speakers with 2W output and support for Dolby Voice and Dolby Atmos. It includes two microphones. The Copilot+ PC experience will arrive on the device through forthcoming updates.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is backed by a 58Wh battery that is claimed to deliver more than 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is advertised to provide smooth operation during multitasking with AMD's 4nm architecture and eight high-performance 'Zen 5' cores. The laptop includes a new rear exhaust fan for thermal management. 

 

Comments

