Cardano Foundation has reportedly teamed up with Dubai-based SEE Institute to create and integrate eco-friendly blockchain solutions into existing systems around supply-chain management, governance, and education among others. In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the partnership also brings to the table a professional diploma in sustainable blockchain solutions. Blockchain forms the underlying technology for cryptocurrencies and the metaverse and has been the subject for exploration for various use cases.

The SEE Institute is part of the Fortune 500 group that focuses on sustainable education, research, and business incubation. The Cardano Foundation, on the other hand, is a not-for-profit organisation that oversees the ecosystem for the proof-of-stake (PoS) Cardano blockchain.

Representatives from the Cardano Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SEE Institute last week. This collaboration will explore the infusion of blockchain solutions across the sectors of waste management, energy, mobility, and water management, a report said

The conversation around blockchain education has grown louder in recent times. This month, the Cardano Foundation released its Financial Insights Report 2023. The report said that the organisation invested $4.18 million (roughly Rs. 35.4 crore) in promoting discussion, debate and research around blockchain concepts through programmes like the Cardano Academy, Cardano Explorer, and ‘Let's Talk Cardano' webinar.

Through its partnership with the SEE Institute, the Cardano Foundation will release a six-module course moving forward. This course will train professionals to take on global sustainability challenges with the help of blockchain-based innovations.

“We are excited to partner with SEE Institute and look forward to working with them, both to educate and to explore new use cases for blockchain technology, especially as an enabler for sustainable development,” Frederik Gregaard, CEO, Cardano Foundation, was quoted as commenting on the development.

In India as well, Web3 players are accelerating efforts to propagate awareness and education around blockchain and crypto. Last week, along the sidelines of the India Blockchain Week 2024, crypto investment firm Mudrex launched a free-for-all educational initiative. Called ‘Learn with Mudrex', the initiative will offer learning sessions through articles, courses, and live sessions in eight Indian languages. Speaking to Gadgets 360 in Bengaluru where the event was hosted, the team behind Mudrex said it was looking to onboard 10 lakh learners onto the initiative in the next three months.