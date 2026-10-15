Logitech has started manufacturing its products locally in India for its Indian customer base, the tech firm announced on Thursday. Soon, new products will start rolling out from its new manufacturing facility in Haryana's Manesar, the company said. The PC peripherals manufacturer also announced that it has started the production of “high-demand” workspace products, like webcams and mice for PCs and laptops. The tech firm already has a presence in the country with its research and development facility in Chennai, along with other operational and marketing support centers. The company says that it is part of the government's “Make in India” initiative, which recently completed its 12 years.

Logitech Starts Manufacturing Products in India's Manesar

In a press release on Thursday, the Lausanne-based tech firm announced that it has started manufacturing products in select categories at its new production facility in Haryana's Manesar. This is the company's manufacturing plant in the country. Logitech says that the operationalisation of its new facility aligns with the vision of the government's Make in India initiative.

The tech firm will initially manufacture “high-demand” workspace products, including webcams and pointing devices or mice, for PCs and laptops. Further, Logitech's new manufacturing facility in Manesar expands on its existing presence in the country. The company already has a Global Capability Center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which provides operational support, including channel management and marketing support.

On top of this, Logitech announced that the products manufactured at the Manesar facility will primarily be sold to Indian consumers. Highlighting its significance, the tech firm said that manufacturing products closer to where they are meant to be sold helps reduce supply chain distances and freight emissions, while optimising “domestic logistics efficiency”. It is also claimed to contribute to local industrial ecosystems by opening “specialised technical roles in plant management”, engineering, logistics, and “local vendor integration”.

Logitech's Chief Supply Chain Operations Officer, Sree Chenincherry, said that India is a strategically important market. “Establishing our first local Indian manufacturing footprint brings us one step closer to our Indian customers. Local assembly and production allow us to enhance operational agility, reduce turnaround times, build supply chain resilience, and react faster to the rapidly evolving needs of businesses and everyday users in India,” he added.