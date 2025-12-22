Logitech's MX Master series has been the gold standard for productivity mice globally over the past couple of years. They may not offer gaming-grade hardware, but they come with their own software and hardware features that make them stand out when compared to the competition. With the MX Master 3, Logitech introduced the MagSpeed electromagnetic scroll wheel, and with the Master 3S, we got the Quiet Click feature, which has also made it into more affordable Logitech peripherals. As with smartphones and everything else in 2025, AI was the buzzword. Thankfully, Logitech does not go all out with AI features but adds a new hardware feature called a Haptic Sense Panel, which is paired with a software feature called Actions Ring. In the past, every new hardware feature delivered by Logitech has been a success. Can the brand turn this Haptic Sense Panel into a necessity that indirectly justifies its steep asking price this year? Let's dive right in!

Logitech MX Master 4 Design: Sensible stuff

Dimensions - 128.15 x 88.35 x 50.8mm

Number of buttons - 8

Weight - 150g

Wireless dongle included - Yes

The design of the Logitech MX Master 4 will feel familiar to owners of the MX Master 3 and 3S. The angular design is just as comfortable as the last model and provides good support along with a slightly tilted wrist position, which is useful for maintaining all-day comfort and keeping wrist problems at bay. The thumb support is now placed a bit higher than the 3S, and this makes it easier to press the Haptic Sense Panel that is placed almost vertically beneath the left side buttons and thumb-wheel.

The Logitech MX Master 4's design and grip remain similar to the Master 3S

The Gesture button, which by default allows for switching between desktops (on macOS), has now been moved ahead of the two multi-function buttons just below the thumb-wheel. This is really an odd position for the gesture button, as it is a bit of a stretch even for my large hands. Those who switch desktops (whether on macOS or Windows) will find this a bit annoying. Its original placement under the thumb was perfect on the 3S, and so, the new position will take some getting used to.

The Gesture button has moved up, and the new Haptic Sense Panel (or button) takes its place below. Left: MX Master 3S, right: MX Master 4

Around the top, the layout looks fairly familiar but with some meaningful changes. The MagSpeed wheel is now a lot quieter than on the MX Master 3S. The left and right click keys have grown wider, and the annoying ledge next to the right click button is no more. It is now accommodated under the right-click key. While the main click-wheel looks, functions, and feels the same (as it should), the thumb-wheel is as stiff as it was on the 3S, which has been moved outwards, forming a shoulder that flows downward into the left click button. Given that the thumb wheel is more exposed, it is now a lot easier to move, making it more useful. Although you still cannot flick it for high-speed scrolling like the main scroll wheel.

The metal thumb-wheel is now wider (or longer), and its more exposed position makes it easier to scroll.

Most important of all are the changes to the materials used. The rubberised finish used on the 3S' click keys and upper body is finally a thing of the past. While these did make holding the mouse incredibly stable and provided plenty of grip, they grew sticky and messy over time. The left and right click buttons have a translucent polycarbonate layer that feels smooth to the touch, while the upper case has a plastic feel with fine grooves for grip. The only areas with a soft rubber surface are the Haptics Sense Panel (on the left) and the entire right side, making the mouse easy to handle and manoeuvre.

Indeed, all of the above refinements make the MX Master 4 one of the best regular mice in terms of ergonomics. At the time of writing this review, after a few weeks of use, I can confirm that I have not developed any wrist pain. Of course, you can get even better ergonomics and comfort from a vertical mouse like Logitech's smaller Lift (for small to medium hands) or the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical (for medium to large hands).

The Logitech MX Master 4 versus the MX Master 3S and the Razer Pro Click V2

What has been a sore spot for me is the overall weight. The bigger battery and added haptic motor increase its weight by 25 grams. While this does not sound like much, it feels noticeably heavier to move. More so, because I have been using the Razer Pro Click V2 daily lately. The V2 is a mix of productivity and gaming and weighs just 110g, making it feel supremely lighter and easier to move.

The screws for accessing the battery and other internal components are no longer hidden

On a side note, it's also nice to finally see exposed screws for battery replacement, which no longer requires the removal of mouse skates to access them.

Logitech MX Master 4 Software: Overdependence

Software - Logi Options+

Works best with - Windows, macOS

Logi Options+ remains the only way to program or tweak anything and everything on the mouse. The MX Master series' dependence seems to grow with every new update, and the MX Master 4 is no different. Logi Options+ lets you tweak everything from the DPI to assigning button functions and even change the scrolling speed. Its installation is vital for professionals who use macros and heavily customise their mice to perform multiple functions with a single click.

With the Haptic Sense Panel, it is possible to adjust both button press sensitivity and vibration feedback to your liking

This year, added to the mix is the new Actions Ring feature. Pressing down the Haptic Sense Panel, which is essentially a large capacitive button, produces a subtle vibration and opens the Actions Ring menu. This menu is very customisable, but the idea is to execute tasks in the blink of an eye.

You basically do this by pressing and holding the panel, moving your mouse in the direction of the feature you want to execute, and lifting your finger to select the option you want to execute. You get 8 options to choose from, and you can pick and choose which functions you want to see. One of the defaults also includes an Explore AI action. It further expands into your AI tool of choice (ChatGPT, Perplexity, CoPilot, Gemini), which then opens the selected tool in the browser (like a shortcut). This can also be connected to Logi's AI Prompt builder, and so it is possible to build and run custom prompts as well.

The Actions Ring feature is infinitely customisable using the Logi Option+ app

While I initially found the Actions Ring feature a bit gimmicky, I gradually realised it does speed up basic everyday tasks. Need to lock your desktop? Press, hold and drag! Need to mute audio? Press, hold and drag! Need to add an emoji? Well… you get it! And after using it for a few weeks with my customisations, I must say it does feel like muscle memory, reducing the need to visually see the options before executing them. One detail to keep in mind is that Actions Ring is available on other Master peripherals as well. The key difference on the Master 4 is the Haptic Sense Panel, which makes it more accessible and easier to use. Is Actions Ring a necessity? No. Is it useful? Yes!

And now, coming to the elephant in the room. Given how critical Logi Options+ is to most professionals who will customise and use this productivity mouse, there is a price to pay for this dependence. Whether it's for keyboards or mice, Logi Options has always been reliable, more so because it works beautifully with Logitech's hardware. The only downside is that the Master 4 still can't store profiles on-device.

A few days prior to publishing this story, the Logi Options+ app refused to launch. To most people, that would be fine, but this made the MX Master series users pull out their hair, because all of the above-mentioned customisations (including basic functions like scrolling directions) are tied to the app. And since the app was down, the customisations just didn't work, with devices reverting to default profiles. To think that this entire multi-system workflow you have set up on your desk won't work, because the governing software is temporarily down, is unthinkable for most professionals.

In Logitech's case, it wasn't an outage or a server issue, but an expired certificate for the macOS version of the app. It was down for about a day, but Logitech then issued a manual patch, which fixed the issue. However, I would like to clarify that over several years of owning Logitech hardware, the Options app has rarely been down. So, the app's refusal to launch is a rare occurrence. And once the software was up and running, device profiles saved across multiple machines could be synced flawlessly.

Logitech MX Master 4 Performance: The good, the bad and the ugly

Minimal and Maximal DPI - 200-8,000

Maximum polling rate - 125Hz

Receiver port type - USB-C

Connectivity - Wireless only, Bluetooth (BLE) 5.1, 10m range

Battery capacity - 650mAh

Not much has changed in terms of performance with the Logitech MX Master 4. The DPI remains the same as on the Master 3S, which was bumped up from 4,000 on the Master 3. And the same can be said about polling rate, which remains a rather basic 125Hz. After using the Razer Pro Click V2, which supports up to 1,000Hz, the MX Master 4 feels a bit sluggish.

I tested the MX Master 4 on both a 5K monitor and a full-HD laptop display, and it worked fine for the most part. Connectivity using the bolt receiver is stable most of the time, but there were certain days I did find the connectivity shaky, leading to a sluggish pointing experience, which got annoying rather quickly.

The new Bolt receiver (right) has a USB-C connector

During testing, the Bolt receiver was just 2 feet away from the mouse with a clear line of sight. Sometimes switching the mouse on and off seemed to get it up to speed, but this did not always work. Indeed, this could be because of other wireless accessories connected to the same machine, but it does conclude that Bolt isn't bulletproof.

While Bluetooth connectivity issues with older MX mice on macOS were mostly resolved with the MX Master 3S, a higher polling rate has long been a much-requested feature for the Master series. Logitech seems to have done nothing about it, and to make things worse, there is no wired connectivity mode either. I get that nobody is going to use an MX Master 4 for playing games, but a slightly higher polling rate (even 250-400Hz) would have made for a more stable and robust pointing experience. Moreover, it's not that Logitech cannot pull it off, as its G-series gaming wireless mice can do 1,000Hz.

The Logitech MX Master 4 does get a higher capacity battery but delivers nearly the same longevity as the MX Master 3S, which is about 2 months. Given that I have been using it for the past few weeks, I've only managed to drain it to 75 percent. The additional 150mAh battery capacity over last year's 500mAh is clearly in place to accommodate the power requirements of the haptic motor, which delivers the vibration feedback in certain apps and actions. You can get even better battery life by disabling haptic feedback entirely in the Logi Options+ app.

Logitech MX Master 4 Verdict

Despite a few hiccups, the MX Master 4 is an excellent productivity mouse, provided you can digest its Rs. 15,995 price tag in India. The product currently retails online for Rs. 12,995, so it's mainly a Rs. 3,000 bump over the MX Master 3S' price tag.

Somehow, I don't see Master 3S users upgrading to this one. This is because the MX Master 4 does not offer anything substantially different in terms of hardware and features. There's no higher polling rate; connectivity options remain the same as before, and the new Haptic Sense Panel isn't necessary. The Actions Ring feature can also be enabled on older Master peripherals. The design, although improved, has mainly changed from a materials standpoint.

Moreover, the Logitech MX Master 3S is still on sale at Rs. 9,300 in India and is bound to get a discounted price during festive sales. Those seeking a higher polling rate can look at Razer's Pro Click V2 or the V2 Vertical as they work equally well for both productivity and gaming. But if your Master 3 or 3S has died out on you and you don't mind paying up, the Master 4 is a solid productivity mouse that adds a bit of fun with its newfound haptics.

Pros:

Ergonomic design

Accurate tracking

Highly customisable buttons

Long battery life

Quiet Click keys

Excellent companion app

Cons:

Low polling rate

Can feel a bit heavy

No on-device profile storage

Overly reliant on the companion app

No wired mode

Ratings (Out of 10)

Design: 10

Performance: 8

Value for Money: 7

Overall: 9

