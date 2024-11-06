Technology News
English Edition
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India

Logitech G's Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard has a synchronised RGB lighting feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 17:12 IST
Photo Credit: Logitech G

The new Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard will be available in December

Photo Credit: Logitech G

The new Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard will be available in December

Highlights
  • Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed, is a symmetric, ambidextrous mouse
  • The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is a right-handed, asymmetrical mouse
  • The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid keyboard has a dedicated Game Mode
Logitech G has announced two new gaming mice and a gaming keyboard in India. They are the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed, and the Pro X TKL Rapid. The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex comes with an asymmetrical, right-handed design, while the Pro 2 Lightspeed mouse has an ambidextrous design. The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is a magnetic analogue keyboard with adjustable actuation and rapid trigger. They are aimed at gamers and esports athletes.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed, Pro X TKL Rapid Price in India

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex gaming mouse price in India is set at Rs. 17,995, while the Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse is priced at Rs. 13,995. They are offered in three colour options — black, pink, and white. They are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and other gaming retailers.

Meanwhile, the Logitech X TKL Rapid keyboard is marked at Rs. 18,995 and it will go on sale in December this year. It will be offered in black, pink, and white colourways as well.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed, Pro X TKL Rapid Features

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is a right-handed, asymmetrical gaming mouse with a Hero 2 sensor which offers an 8kHz polling rate and over 88G acceleration. It has 5 buttons and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 95 hours on a single charge. It can be charged using a USB Type-C port. The mouse measures 125.8 x 67.7 x 43.9mm in size and weighs 60g.

On the other hand, the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed, is a symmetric, ambidextrous mouse with customisable magnetic side buttons. This model carries a Hero 2 sensor, up to 8 optical responsive switches, and USB Type-C charging as well. The mouse supports customisable, dynamic RGB effects. It is said to offer a usage time of up to 60 hours with default light settings and up to 95 hours with the RGB lights off. It measures 125.0 x 63.5 x 40.0mm in size and weighs 80g.

Lastly, the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is a magnetic analogue keyboard with a rapid trigger and adjustable actuation. It supports customisable, dynamic RGB effects, multi-point actions, and onboard memory. The keyboard has a dedicated Game Mode feature which, by default, temporarily disables the Windows key and allows users to customise certain keys that they can deactivate. It has a 1.8m detachable USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. The keyboard measures 38 x 357 x 150mm in size.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India
