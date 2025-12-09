Technology News
English Edition
  Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Gaming Laptop With Horizontal Rollable OLED Display to Launch in Early 2026: Report

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Gaming Laptop With Horizontal Rollable OLED Display to Launch in Early 2026: Report

When fully extended, Lenovo's upcoming laptop is expected to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is often preferred by gamers for immersive gameplay.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop, which expands vertically, was unveiled at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop, which expands vertically, was unveiled at CES 2025

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop could be unveiled at CES 2026
  • The display is tipped to offer at least a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Legion Pro Rollable is likely to be priced in the premium segment
Lenovo is reportedly working on its first rollable gaming laptop under the Legion brand, according to a recent report. The upcoming device is expected to push laptop display innovation into the gaming segment by introducing a horizontally expanding OLED screen that can switch to an ultrawide 21:9 format, when users press a button on the device. The report suggests that Lenovo may unveil this futuristic gaming machine at CES 2026, which is now only weeks away, while a commercial launch could follow in the future. 

Lenovo's First Legion-Branded Rollable Gaming Laptop May Debut at CES 2026

According to a Windows Latest report, the upcoming device is called the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable and features a horizontally expanding OLED display that is actually an ultrawide 21:9 screen, and it can expand at the press of a button. The laptop is expected to launch in early 2026, with a possible unveiling at CES 2026.

This will be Lenovo's second rollable laptop, following the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable that debuted at CES 2025. While the ThinkBook model expands vertically for productivity, the Legion Pro Rollable is said to be designed specifically for gaming and entertainment, with a screen that extends outward from both the left and right sides.

According to leaked promotional material accessed by the publication, the display expands horizontally to create a continuous ultrawide canvas. When fully extended, the laptop is expected to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is often preferred by gamers for immersive gameplay. The images also show thick protective bezels around the moving edges, likely to prevent damage during expansion.

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop windows latest inline Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable appears with thick protective bezels around the moving edges
Photo Credit: Windows Latest

 

Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable will reportedly ship with an unspecified Intel Core Ultra processor and run on Windows 11, with a dedicated Copilot key. Lenovo is not expected to switch to an Arm-based processor for this model.  Rumours also indicate that it could feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs, though this has not been officially confirmed. The display is expected to support a refresh rate of at least 120Hz, in line with Lenovo's existing rollable hardware. 

Other hardware specifications for the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable are still under wraps. However, based on the visible built-in number pad and chassis design, the laptop is believed to use a 15-inch or 16-inch gaming laptop frame. Pricing details have not yet been revealed. However, Lenovo's first rollable laptop launched at around $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2,97,000), suggesting the Legion Pro Rollable is also likely to carry a premium price tag.

Comments

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, Lenovo, CES 2025, CES 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Gaming Laptop With Horizontal Rollable OLED Display to Launch in Early 2026: Report
