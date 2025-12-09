Lenovo is reportedly working on its first rollable gaming laptop under the Legion brand, according to a recent report. The upcoming device is expected to push laptop display innovation into the gaming segment by introducing a horizontally expanding OLED screen that can switch to an ultrawide 21:9 format, when users press a button on the device. The report suggests that Lenovo may unveil this futuristic gaming machine at CES 2026, which is now only weeks away, while a commercial launch could follow in the future.

Lenovo's First Legion-Branded Rollable Gaming Laptop May Debut at CES 2026

According to a Windows Latest report, the upcoming device is called the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable and features a horizontally expanding OLED display that is actually an ultrawide 21:9 screen, and it can expand at the press of a button. The laptop is expected to launch in early 2026, with a possible unveiling at CES 2026.

This will be Lenovo's second rollable laptop, following the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable that debuted at CES 2025. While the ThinkBook model expands vertically for productivity, the Legion Pro Rollable is said to be designed specifically for gaming and entertainment, with a screen that extends outward from both the left and right sides.

According to leaked promotional material accessed by the publication, the display expands horizontally to create a continuous ultrawide canvas. When fully extended, the laptop is expected to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is often preferred by gamers for immersive gameplay. The images also show thick protective bezels around the moving edges, likely to prevent damage during expansion.

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable appears with thick protective bezels around the moving edges

Photo Credit: Windows Latest

Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable will reportedly ship with an unspecified Intel Core Ultra processor and run on Windows 11, with a dedicated Copilot key. Lenovo is not expected to switch to an Arm-based processor for this model. Rumours also indicate that it could feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs, though this has not been officially confirmed. The display is expected to support a refresh rate of at least 120Hz, in line with Lenovo's existing rollable hardware.

Other hardware specifications for the Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable are still under wraps. However, based on the visible built-in number pad and chassis design, the laptop is believed to use a 15-inch or 16-inch gaming laptop frame. Pricing details have not yet been revealed. However, Lenovo's first rollable laptop launched at around $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2,97,000), suggesting the Legion Pro Rollable is also likely to carry a premium price tag.