Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards 2025 last week with a record nine wins, including Game of the Year. While accepting the Game of the Year Trophy, director Guillaume Broche confirmed that Expedition 33 was getting new content as part of a major update on the same day. The “Thank You” update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now available, bringing new content to the award-winning game.

Developer Sandfall Interactive detailed the new update in a blog post on the Clair Obscur website. In addition to new content rolled out as part of the update, the studio also released new music tracks from Game Award-winning composer Lorien Testard on digital streaming platforms.

“What an incredible night at The Game Awards,” Sandfall said in the post. “Congratulations to ALL of our fellow nominees and winners tonight - we're so happy to be part of an incredible evening! To celebrate this amazing year, and as a sincere ‘Thank You' to the community, we are now rolling out the free major ‘Thank You' Update, adding new content and a few fun surprises,” the developer added.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Details

The update adds a new playable environment to Expedition 33, allowing players to go on “new adventures”. The ‘Thank You' update also adds new challenging boss battles within the Endless Tower designed for late-game players.

Other new content includes new costumes for Expedition members and new weapons and Luminas.

The update also brings new quality-of-life improvements and localisation features, including new text and UI game localisations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian, increasing the total number of supported languages within the game to 19.

In addition to QOL improvements, the update improves the game's performance across platforms, including gaming handhelds. Expedition 33 is now certified on Steam Deck and ROG Xbox Ally. There's a new photo mode, as well, with several settings and options.

Following its triumph at The Game Awards, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is 20 percent off across all storefronts. The turn-based RPG won nine out of the 10 categories it was nominated in at The Game Awards 2025.

Expedition 33 wins on the night also include Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Art Direction, Best Performance, Best RPG, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game. It only lost in the Best Audio Design category to EA's Battlefield 6.