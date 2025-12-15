Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won nine awards at The Game Awards 2025, including Game of the Year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 December 2025 15:53 IST
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards

Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive/ Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's new update adds tougher boss fights
  • Expedition 33 won a record nine awards at The Game Awards 2025
  • Sandfall Interactive announced the update while accepting the GotY award
Advertisement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards 2025 last week with a record nine wins, including Game of the Year. While accepting the Game of the Year Trophy, director Guillaume Broche confirmed that Expedition 33 was getting new content as part of a major update on the same day. The “Thank You” update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now available, bringing new content to the award-winning game.

Developer Sandfall Interactive detailed the new update in a blog post on the Clair Obscur website. In addition to new content rolled out as part of the update, the studio also released new music tracks from Game Award-winning composer Lorien Testard on digital streaming platforms.

“What an incredible night at The Game Awards,” Sandfall said in the post. “Congratulations to ALL of our fellow nominees and winners tonight - we're so happy to be part of an incredible evening! To celebrate this amazing year, and as a sincere ‘Thank You' to the community, we are now rolling out the free major ‘Thank You' Update, adding new content and a few fun surprises,” the developer added.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Details

The update adds a new playable environment to Expedition 33, allowing players to go on “new adventures”. The ‘Thank You' update also adds new challenging boss battles within the Endless Tower designed for late-game players.

Other new content includes new costumes for Expedition members and new weapons and Luminas.

The update also brings new quality-of-life improvements and localisation features, including new text and UI game localisations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian, increasing the total number of supported languages within the game to 19.

In addition to QOL improvements, the update improves the game's performance across platforms, including gaming handhelds. Expedition 33 is now certified on Steam Deck and ROG Xbox Ally. There's a new photo mode, as well, with several settings and options.

Following its triumph at The Game Awards, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is 20 percent off across all storefronts. The turn-based RPG won nine out of the 10 categories it was nominated in at The Game Awards 2025.

Expedition 33 wins on the night also include Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Art Direction, Best Performance, Best RPG, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game. It only lost in the Best Audio Design category to EA's Battlefield 6.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive, The Game Awards 2025
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Fitness+ Now Available in India With Custom Workout Programmes: Price and Other Details

Related Stories

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  2. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  3. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  4. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  5. Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans: Check Price, Benefits
  6. Oppo Reno 15c With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched at This Price
  7. Logitech MX Master 4 Launches in India With These Features
  8. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  9. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 Arrives on OTT in 2026
  10. Apple Fitness+ Service Is Now Available in India: See Features
#Latest Stories
  1. The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
  2. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit’s Psychological Thriller Premieres on This Date
  3. Knives Out Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know
  4. The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Tell Me Softly Out on OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Spanish Teen Romance Film
  6. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  7. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards
  8. Apple Fitness+ Now Available in India With Custom Workout Programmes: Price and Other Details
  9. Samsung Could Reportedly Strike a Deal With AMD to Build Future 2nm Process Chipsets
  10. Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Accessories Get Price Cuts in India During Google's End of Year Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »