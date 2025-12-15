Technology News
Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Accessories Get Price Cuts in India During Google's End of Year Sale

The Google Pixel 10 series was launched in India and other global markets on August 20.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 lineup is powered by a Tensor G5 chipset

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display
  • Google Pixel 10 is offered in four colourways
  • Google’s End of Year Sale will be live till January 2
Google's End of Year Sale is now live in India, bringing discounts on the Pixel 10 series, which includes the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apart from the smartphones, the tech giant is also offering customers discounts on purchases of the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The sale event began on Monday and ends in a couple of weeks. Available for purchase via the company website, Google is providing easy EMI options and cashback on credit cards of select banks.

Google End of Year Sale: Pixel 10 Series, Pixel 9 Series Discounts, Offers

During Google's End of Year Sale, customers can get an instant cashback of Rs. 7,000 on EMI transactions with the HDFC Bank credit card while purchasing the Google Pixel 10. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are offered with an instant cashback of Rs. 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can get an interest-free EMI plan of up to 24 months. While the sale is currently live in India, it will conclude on January 2, 2026, at 11:59pm.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 series, including the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a, is also available at a relatively low price. The Pixel 9 is available at Rs. 58,399, coming down from its launch price of Rs. 79,999. Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9a can be purchased at discounted prices of Rs. 1,62,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively, instead of their launch prices of Rs. 1,72,999 and Rs. 49,999.

Apart from the Pixel phones, Google's End of Year Sale is also providing discounts on Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds models. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 22,915, which means it's price has dropped by Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel Pro 2 TWS price in India is seeing a price cut of about Rs. 3,000, coming down from Rs. 22,900 to Rs. 19,900.

To recap, the Google Pixel 10 lineup was launched in India on August 20. The price of the standard Pixel 10 is set at Rs. 79,999, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold cost Rs. 1,09,999, Rs. 1,24,999, and Rs. 1,72,999, respectively. The entire lineup is powered by Google's proprietary Tensor 5 chipset.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Stunning display
  • Cameras that keep up in any lighting condition
  • Excellent battery life for a Pixel
  • Smooth UI and tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of Android and security updates
  • Bad
  • The device is on the heavier side
  • Still not the best in terms of raw performance
  • Available in a single 256GB storage option
  • Disappointing charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Google End of Year Sale, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google Pixel Watch 4, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Alexa's Popular Requests in 2025 Included K-Pop, Bollywood, Podcasts and Details About Celebrities
Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Accessories Get Price Cuts in India During Google's End of Year Sale
