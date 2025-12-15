Google's End of Year Sale is now live in India, bringing discounts on the Pixel 10 series, which includes the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apart from the smartphones, the tech giant is also offering customers discounts on purchases of the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The sale event began on Monday and ends in a couple of weeks. Available for purchase via the company website, Google is providing easy EMI options and cashback on credit cards of select banks.

Google End of Year Sale: Pixel 10 Series, Pixel 9 Series Discounts, Offers

During Google's End of Year Sale, customers can get an instant cashback of Rs. 7,000 on EMI transactions with the HDFC Bank credit card while purchasing the Google Pixel 10. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are offered with an instant cashback of Rs. 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can get an interest-free EMI plan of up to 24 months. While the sale is currently live in India, it will conclude on January 2, 2026, at 11:59pm.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 series, including the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a, is also available at a relatively low price. The Pixel 9 is available at Rs. 58,399, coming down from its launch price of Rs. 79,999. Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9a can be purchased at discounted prices of Rs. 1,62,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively, instead of their launch prices of Rs. 1,72,999 and Rs. 49,999.

Apart from the Pixel phones, Google's End of Year Sale is also providing discounts on Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds models. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 22,915, which means it's price has dropped by Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel Pro 2 TWS price in India is seeing a price cut of about Rs. 3,000, coming down from Rs. 22,900 to Rs. 19,900.

To recap, the Google Pixel 10 lineup was launched in India on August 20. The price of the standard Pixel 10 is set at Rs. 79,999, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold cost Rs. 1,09,999, Rs. 1,24,999, and Rs. 1,72,999, respectively. The entire lineup is powered by Google's proprietary Tensor 5 chipset.