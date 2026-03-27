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Apple's Mac Pro Desktop With M2 Ultra Chipset Discontinued Nearly Three Years After Launch

The Apple India website now only lists the iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio desktops.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 12:56 IST
Apple's Mac Pro Desktop With M2 Ultra Chipset Discontinued Nearly Three Years After Launch

Apple's Mac Pro (2023) was unveiled during the WWDC in June 2023

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Highlights
  • The flagship Mac Pro was launched in June 2023
  • Mac Pro (2023) marked Apple’s shift from Intel processors
  • The company has yet to officially confirm the development
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Apple launched a series of new devices this month, including the new M5-powered 15-inch MacBook Air (2026), M5 Max-powered MacBook Pro (2026), and a new entry-level laptop, dubbed MacBook Neo, with the A18 Pro chipset. While the Cupertino-based tech giant refreshed its laptop lineups this month, March 2026 also marks the discontinuation of a few Mac products, including the M4-powered MacBook Air. Now, the tech giant has also delisted the Mac Pro from its website globally, including in India, seemingly halting the sale of the flagship M2 Ultra-powered desktop. The device was due for an update for nearly three years. However, whether the company will bring a new Mac Pro or not is unclear.

Mac Pro (2023) With M2 Processors Delisted From Apple's Website

The Cupertino tech giant has updated the Apple India and the US websites to delist the Mac Pro (2023) from its online stores. Hence, the company has officially stopped the sale of the desktop, which is powered by the Apple Silicon M2 Ultra processor. Now, the ‘Desktops' section of Apple's online store only lists the new iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio for sale, which are powered by the M4, up to M4 Pro, and up to M4 Max chipsets, respectively.

In a statement issued to 9to5Mac, has confirmed that it is discontinuing the Mac Pro lineup. Apple does not plan to introduce a new Mac Pro model in the future. With this, the Mac Pro (2023) joins the list of devices that were discontinued in March, including Apple's Pro Display XDR, which has been replaced by the new Studio Display XDR, as the flagship panel from Apple.

The Mac Pro (2023) has been discontinued nearly three years after it was launched by Apple in June 2023, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The Apple Silicon M2 Ultra-powered desktop arrived in India at Rs. 7,29,900 for the tower enclosure and Rs. 7,79,900 for the Rack enclosure. It also marked Apple's shift from Intel-based processors to its proprietary chipsets for the Mac Pro series.

To recap, the Mac Pro (2023) was unveiled with a 24-core CPU and up to a 76-core GPU. It offered twice the memory and SSD read and write speeds as its Intel-powered predecessor. Configurable to up to 192GB RAM, offering about 800GBps bandwidth, the desktop also allowed users to connect up to six Pro Display XDR units to the device. Moreover, it supported Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

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Further reading: Mac Pro 2023, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, iMac, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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