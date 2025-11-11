Apple's upcoming Mac lineup appears to be entering a new phase, with the company preparing to roll out its next generation of M5-powered devices across different segments. The update is expected to offer faster performance and improved efficiency across both laptops and desktops. According to reports, Apple plans to stagger these launches throughout 2026. Previous reports suggested the early 2026 launch of the M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, while a new report hints at the launch timeline of the Mac Mini and Mac Studio.

Apple's M5 Mac Mini and Mac Studio Expected to Launch by Mid-2026

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter gives us a clearer idea of Apple's plan for its new M5 Macs coming in 2026. Apple is expected to release its desktop models, the Mac Mini and Mac Studio, a little later in the year. Before that, the first M5-powered devices to arrive will probably be the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, featuring the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, as reported previously.

Gurman reports that mid-2026 will see the launch of the Mac Mini with M5 and M5 Pro chips, alongside the Mac Studio featuring M5 Max and M5 Ultra versions. This timeline appears somewhat unusual. The Mac Mini received a redesign last year, so major hardware delays are unlikely. With the M5 Pro chip already set to power the MacBook Pro earlier in the year, there seems little reason for the Mini's release to be pushed back.

One possible explanation lies with the Mac Studio. The M5 Ultra chip may require additional development time, potentially delaying that model. However, this should not affect the Mac Mini, which could arrive sooner. It is also possible that Apple is simply staggering product launches to prevent overlap and maintain steady momentum throughout the year.

Apple's purported release schedule seems unusual, as two new Mac displays are expected in early 2026 but may not launch alongside the Mac Mini and Mac Studio. Since these desktops cater to smaller, steady audiences, Apple may not feel the need to coordinate their release. Although Gurman expects the desktops by mid-2026, Apple could still launch them earlier since the M5 Pro chip will already be ready. In any case, all M5 Macs are expected to be available before the end of 2026.