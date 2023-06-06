Technology News
Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July, Indian Variants May Pack Different Chipsets

Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro in China carry a telephoto lens.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 June 2023 16:44 IST
Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July, Indian Variants May Pack Different Chipsets

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 5G price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 could pack MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  • Chinese variant of the vanilla model has Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Oppo Reno 10 series smartphones were initially unveiled in May

Oppo Reno 10 5G family, including the vanilla Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ were launched in China last month. The Chinese smartphone brand could unveil the Reno 10 series in India soon. Although a date is yet to be officially confirmed by Oppo, a new report suggests that the Oppo Reno 10 5G series smartphones will go official in the country in July. The Indian variants of the devices may run on different processors. The vanilla Oppo Reno 10 could pack MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 778G SoC that powers the Chinese variant.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, the Oppo Reno 10 5G lineup will be launched in India in July. The exact launch date, however, is not yet revealed. The report claims that the Indian variants will pack different processors, slightly different designs and cameras as compared to the Chinese units.

The Oppo Reno 10 and Oppo Reno 10 Pro are said to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The Chinese variant of the vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Reno 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, the most premium option in the lineup, has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and the Indian variant is also said to come with this SoC.

Oppo is likely to limit the telephoto lens to the top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ in India. The Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro in China carry a telephoto lens. Similar to the models launched in China, Oppo Reno 10 and Oppo Reno 10 Pro could offer 80W fast charging, whereas the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ could support 100W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G series smartphones were initially unveiled in May in the company's home country. The price of the Oppo Reno 10 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000), while the Reno 10 Pro has a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

All three models of the Oppo Reno 10 lineup feature a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and carry triple rear cameras. Both the Pro models come with MariSilicon X NPU and support 100W fast charging as well.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July, Indian Variants May Pack Different Chipsets
