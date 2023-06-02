Technology News
Infinix InBook X2 Slim With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Infinix InBook X2 Slim price in India starts at Rs. 27,990.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 16:13 IST
Infinix InBook X2 Slim sports a 14-inch full-HD display

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook X2 Slim will be on sale starting June 9 on Flipkart
  • The laptop launched in Blue, Green, Grey and Red colour options
  • It comes with NVMe certified PCle 3.0 SSD inbuilt storage

Infinix InBook X2 Slim was launched in India on Friday. The company announced that the laptop weighs 1.24 kilograms thanks to the lightweight aluminium alloy-based metal body. It is 14.8mm thick and features 4.7mm thin bezels. The 11th Gen Intel chips powering the laptop are offered in three processor variants - Intel Core i3, Intel Core i5, and Intel Core i7. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display and is backed by a 50Wh lithium polymer battery. It is pre-installed with Windows 11 OS.

Infinix InBook X2 Slim price in India, availability

Offered in Blue, Green, Grey, and Red colour variants, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Infinix InBook X2 Slim with the Intel Core i3 chipset is priced at Rs. 29,990, while the model with 512GB storage is marked at Rs. 31,990. With discounts of Rs. 2,000, the laptops are available for sale at Rs. 27,990 and Rs. 30,990, respectively.

infinix inbook x2 slim gadgets360 inline inbookx2

The Infinix InBook X2 Slim seen in a Blue colour variant

The 16GB + 512GB Intel Core i5 model and the 16GB + 1TB Intel Core i5 equipped models are marked at Rs. 38,990 and Rs. 40,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB Intel Core i7 variant is offered at Rs. 48,990 and the high-end 16GB + 1TB Intel Core i7 model of the Infinix InBook X2 Slim is priced at Rs. 50,990.

All the models and their variants will be available on purchase through Flipkart starting June 9. The company has not announced any discounts or offers on the i5 and i7 models yet.

Infinix InBook X2 Slim specifications, features

The compact 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display of the Infinix InBook X2 offers a brightness level of 300 nits, 100 percent sRGB, and 72 percent NTSC. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel processors. The Intel Core i3 (1115G4) processors are paired with Intel UHD Graphics, while the Intel Core i5 (1155G7) and Intel Core i7 (1195G7) chips are equipped with Iris Xe Graphics.

Infinix's latest laptop is offered in configuration options of 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Infinix InBook X2 Slim also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 OS. The laptop includes a 720p HD webcam with dual-star LED fill lights.

The Infinix InBook X2 Slim is backed by a 50Wh lithium polymer battery with 65W PD 3.0 USB Type-C fast charging support. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include DTS-supported stereo speakers, and an inbuilt digital microphone. Weighing 1.24 kilograms, the laptop measures 323.3mm x 211.1mm x 14.8mm in size.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.24 kg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
Would You Let Elon Musk Implant a Device in Your Brain?
Artificial Intelligence Worries Hollywood Actors Ahead of Union Labour Talks
