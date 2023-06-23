Apple has come up with a promotional deal for university students in India. Under the new "Back to University" 2023 campaign, the Cupertino tech giant is providing discounts on the purchase of iPad, MacBooks, and desktop computers. Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and iMac 24-inch can be grabbed at discounted rates during the sale. Apple is offering free AirPods with select products as well. Further, students can avail of 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are available across both online and offline channels.

As part of the Back to University sale, university students as well as teachers and staff can purchase Apple products at discounted prices. The offers are valid from June 22 to October 2 across the company's channels — Apple BKC, Apple Saket as well as Apple Store Online.

In the ongoing sale, as detailed on the company website, eligible customers can grab the iPad Pro 11-inch at a starting price of Rs. 76,900, down from the original price of Rs. 96,900. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro's price starts at Rs. 1,02,900, down from the original price of Rs. 1,12,900. The price of the iPad Air, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 54,900, instead of Rs. 59,900. Apple is providing free Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with these three iPad models.

The M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch is available at a starting price of Rs. 89,900, down from the original launch price of Rs. 99,900. The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) price starts at Rs. 1,04,900, instead of Rs. 1,29,900 while the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 1,24,900, down from the actual price of Rs. 1,34,900.

With Apple's education discount, the MacBook Pro 13-inch price starts at Rs. 1,19,900, instead of Rs. 1,29,900. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is listed with a starting price of Rs. 1,84,900, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,99,900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro's price starts at Rs. 2,29,900, instead of Rs. 2,49,900.

Besides iPad and Macbook, Apple is offering the iMac starting from Rs. 1,24,900, instead of the actual price of Rs. 1,29,900, as a part of the Back to University discount. The Mac mini's price starts at Rs. 49,900, instead of Rs. 59,900. Apple is offering free AirPods (3rd generation) for customers purchasing the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac 24 units. The company is also bundling the AirPods (2nd generation) with the Mac mini.

Apple is also offering students 20 percent off AppleCare+ plans. Besides, students can get three months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions. After the free period, these plans can be availed at a special student rate of Rs. 59 per month.

The latest offers are limited to verified buyers. University students, teachers, and staff at all levels can verify their eligibility by heading to the official website.

