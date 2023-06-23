Technology News

Apple's Back to University Sale Brings Discounts to iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models: Details

Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch is available for a starting price of Rs. 89,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 June 2023 16:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Air's price starts at 54,900

Highlights
  • MacBook Air 13 is available for a starting price of Rs. 89,900
  • . The offers are valid from June 22 to October 2
  • Apple is offering the iMac starting from Rs. 1,24,900

Apple has come up with a promotional deal for university students in India. Under the new "Back to University" 2023 campaign, the Cupertino tech giant is providing discounts on the purchase of iPad, MacBooks, and desktop computers. Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and iMac 24-inch can be grabbed at discounted rates during the sale. Apple is offering free AirPods with select products as well. Further, students can avail of 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are available across both online and offline channels.

As part of the Back to University sale, university students as well as teachers and staff can purchase Apple products at discounted prices. The offers are valid from June 22 to October 2 across the company's channels — Apple BKC, Apple Saket as well as Apple Store Online.

In the ongoing sale, as detailed on the company website, eligible customers can grab the iPad Pro 11-inch at a starting price of Rs. 76,900, down from the original price of Rs. 96,900. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro's price starts at Rs. 1,02,900, down from the original price of Rs. 1,12,900. The price of the iPad Air, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 54,900, instead of Rs. 59,900. Apple is providing free Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with these three iPad models.

The M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch is available at a starting price of Rs. 89,900, down from the original launch price of Rs. 99,900. The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) price starts at Rs. 1,04,900, instead of Rs. 1,29,900 while the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 1,24,900, down from the actual price of Rs. 1,34,900.

With Apple's education discount, the MacBook Pro 13-inch price starts at Rs. 1,19,900, instead of Rs. 1,29,900. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is listed with a starting price of Rs. 1,84,900, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,99,900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro's price starts at Rs. 2,29,900, instead of Rs. 2,49,900.

Besides iPad and Macbook, Apple is offering the iMac starting from Rs. 1,24,900, instead of the actual price of Rs. 1,29,900, as a part of the Back to University discount. The Mac mini's price starts at Rs. 49,900, instead of Rs. 59,900. Apple is offering free AirPods (3rd generation) for customers purchasing the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac 24 units. The company is also bundling the AirPods (2nd generation) with the Mac mini.

Apple is also offering students 20 percent off AppleCare+ plans. Besides, students can get three months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions. After the free period, these plans can be availed at a special student rate of Rs. 59 per month.

The latest offers are limited to verified buyers. University students, teachers, and staff at all levels can verify their eligibility by heading to the official website.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, crisp 120Hz display
  • Powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max processor
  • Very good battery life
  • Good speakers and webcam
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Notch causes minor software bugs
  • Hardware is not upgradeable
Read detailed Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 review
Display size 14.20-inch
Display resolution 3024x1964 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1 Pro
RAM 16GB
OS macOS
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.60 kg
