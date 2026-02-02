Technology News
Apple Reportedly Plans to Refresh MacBook Pro Lineup in March; Tipster Leaks M5 Pro, M5 Max Chip Launch Timeline

Apple was previously expected to launch the MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors on January 28.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 11:34 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans to Refresh MacBook Pro Lineup in March; Tipster Leaks M5 Pro, M5 Max Chip Launch Timeline

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M5 chip (pictured) sports a 14.2-inch display

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro with the M5 chipset was recently launched
  • Apple could also launch a 16-inch M5-powered MacBook Pro soon
  • The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the launch
Apple launched its flagship MacBook Pro series with its new M5 processor in October 2025. The laptop was launched in India and other global markets with a single 14-inch display size option. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured M5 Pro and M5 Max processor-powered MacBook Pro models, a tipster claims that the chipsets could be released by Apple next month. Separately, a report hints that the tech giant is planning to unveil two new MacBook Pro models with faster chipsets, which could arrive around the same time.

Apple Could Launch New MacBook Pro Models in March

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the Cupertino tech giant is planning to launch “faster” MacBook Pro models with the macOS 26.3 release cycle. The next-generation Pro models, reportedly code-named J714 and J716, could go on sale by the end of this month or in March. The upcoming Pro series laptops from Apple are said to retain the current form factor while boasting faster processors.

The journalist points out that the supply of the current flagship MacBook Pro model has been “tightened significantly” on the Apple online store, which is said to be an indicator of the imminent launch of refreshed MacBook Pro laptops. Apple's website is for US customers is currently displaying shipping delays running from February to March.

Separately, tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras (translated from Chinese) claims that Apple will unveil its “high-end” M5 Pro and M5 Max processors in March. Additionally, the leaker claims that the chipsets will utilise Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced SoIC packaging technology, which might allow the Cupertino-based tech giant to reduce packaging costs, but “not by much”.

This comes soon after a report suggested that the iPhone-maker is planning to refresh the MacBook Pro lineup with its M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. The new models with the rumoured chips were expected to launch on January 28, along with the tech giant's new Creator Suite subscription. It appears that Apple has postponed the launch due to an unspecified reason.

As previously mentioned, Apple launched the MacBook Pro with an M5 chip in India in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is offered in Silver and Space Black colourways. MacBook Pro (2025)'s M5 chip features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage.

Comments

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Max, Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Turbo Read

