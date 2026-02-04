Technology News
Apple’s First OLED MacBook to Launch This Year as Samsung Display Plans A6 OLED Production: Report

Samsung Display is reportedly targeting shipments of around two million panels by the end of the year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Low MacBook Pro stock hints at an upcoming Apple refresh

Highlights
  • Apple targets OLED MacBook launch in the fourth quarter
  • Samsung Display to supply OLED panels for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks
  • New M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro launch appears imminent
Samsung Display is set to begin mass production of the world's first 8th-generation OLED line in May, a move that will pave the way for Apple's first OLED MacBook later this year. Reports suggest the new A6 OLED line will supply panels for future MacBook models, marking a shift in Apple's laptop display strategy. At the same time, Apple is expected to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup with new M5 Pro and M5 Max models, as low retail stock and software signals hint at launch.

Samsung Display to Mass Produce 8th-Gen OLED Panels for Apple MacBooks

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung Display plans to begin producing glass substrates for its A6 OLED line in May, signalling the start of mass production. The line will supply OLED panels for Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models, which are expected to launch in the fourth quarter.

The company is aiming to ship about two million panels by the end of the year. However, a few module components are still being finalised as Apple continues to adjust designs to bring down costs and complete reliability checks, according to the report.

To ensure a stable supply, Samsung Display reportedly is focusing first on front-end panel production before moving to module assembly. The report adds that OLED panel shipments to Foxconn, which assembles MacBooks for Apple, are likely to begin in the third quarter.

The report noted that the company has already committed to investing 4.1 trillion won in its 8th-generation IT OLED business by 2026, with plans to ramp up annual production to 10 million panels and eventually raise IT OLEDs to 20 percent of total sales. Samsung Display is also said to be working to onboard additional laptop brands such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo to improve line utilisation and lower costs, even as BOE accelerates its own 8th-generation OLED efforts in China.

New M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro Launch Appears Close

Separately, a report from MacRumors suggests Apple is preparing to launch new MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. An Apple Premium Reseller told the publication that MacBook Pro stock is currently very limited, a pattern that often signals an imminent product refresh.

Recent software activity also points to an upcoming launch. Previous reports claim that Apple plans to release the new MacBook Pro models alongside macOS Tahoe 26.3 in February or March. The release of the Xcode 26.3 release candidate, without corresponding iOS or macOS release candidates, has further fueled speculation, as Apple has previously delayed macOS RCs to avoid leaking details ahead of hardware launches.

Apple has followed similar release patterns ahead of past Mac launches, including the M1, M2, and M3 generations. While the exact timing remains unclear, the report notes that Apple could announce the new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models within days or weeks, as it aligns software releases and clears existing inventory.

Comments

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Pro M5 Pro, Apple MacBook Pro M5 Max, OLED MacBook, Samsung Display, Apple, Foxconn
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
