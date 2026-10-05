Following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models alongside the iPhone Duo earlier this year, the focus now appears to be shifting towards Apple's MacBook lineup. A seasoned journalist claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant could be preparing a major design refresh. The next-generation models are expected to introduce several changes. The redesigned MacBook Pro could reportedly be thinner and considerably lighter than current models, while also bringing touchscreen support.

Redesigned MacBook Pro Could Be Significantly Lighter

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models will be "significantly lighter" than the current generation. The tech giant has reportedly reengineered the internal layout of the laptop. This includes miniaturising and rearranging components to reduce the overall weight of the purported device.

The weight reduction is expected to be more noticeable on the larger model. For comparison, the current 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip tips the scales at about 2.15kg. Meanwhile, the 15-inch MacBook Air weighs about 1.5kg. The journalist, however, did not reveal how much lighter the redesigned MacBook Pro will be.

The weight reduction is expected to accompany a thinner design.

Alongside the redesign, Apple's next-generation laptop could introduce several features that are first for a MacBook Pro. For example, it is rumoured to be Apple's first Mac with a touchscreen and an OLED display. Earlier reports have also pointed to a Dynamic Island-style cutout or interface element.

Apple is also believed to be working on software changes to support the new hardware. As per Gurman's newsletter, macOS Golden Gate, which is the latest operating system for Mac, will receive changes to support touch input and the Dynamic Island. The purported MacBook Pro is reportedly being tested with macOS 27.2.

While the tech giant has yet to officially reveal a launch timeline, the rumour mill suggests it could launch next month. The next-generation MacBook models are said to be powered by the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, rather than higher-end variants from the M6 family. Reports suggest that Apple has instead opted to accelerate development of the M7 generation.