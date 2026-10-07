Amazon is all set to kick off its Great Indian Festival sale tomorrow. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest festive sale event of the year, bringing a range of smartphone deals across price segments. Customers can avail of price cuts, bank discounts, exchange bonus options, and no-cost EMI benefits during the sale. If upgrading to a new smartphone is on your wishlist this festive season, the Great Indian Festival is one of the best avenues to do so. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed several enticing offers on a range of smartphones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16, Xiaomi 17, iQOO 15R, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is among the most notable offers live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The flagship is listed at a starting effective price of Rs. 84,999, including a coupon offer. The platform has also highlighted no-cost EMI of up to nine months, making the deal notable for buyers looking for a premium phone at a lower effective price.

For context, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The iPhone 16 is another notable deal, with its price shown at Rs. 71,999, compared with a listed price of Rs. 89,900. The deal price includes all applicable offers.

In the mid-range and upper-mid-range segments, the OnePlus Nord 6 is listed at Rs. 42,999, down from Rs. 52,999. The offer includes a credit-card EMI bank benefit and up to six months of no-cost EMI. The iQOO 15R is also available at an effective Rs. 46,499, compared with Rs. 69,999. This deal includes a coupon offer and up to three months of no-cost EMI.

Another premium smartphone listed at a not-so-premium price during the Great Indian Festival is the Xiaomi 17. Amazon says it will be offered at Rs. 59,999, down from Rs. 1,19,999. The offer includes a credit-card EMI bank benefit and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

At the more affordable end, the iQOO Z11xa is listed at Rs. 24,999, compared with Rs. 40,999. The deal includes bank and coupon benefits. The Redmi 15C 5G Prime, meanwhile, is listed at Rs. 15,999 against a listed price of Rs. 29,999.

Beyond individual discounts, Amazon says customers can avail of an exchange offer with savings of up to Rs. 70,000, no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 2,944 per month, and coupons offering savings of up to Rs. 7,500. There is also a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit or credit card and credit-card EMI transactions.