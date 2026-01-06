Technology News
English Edition
MSI Refreshes Prestige Series, Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair Laptop Lineups at CES 2026: Availability, Features

Here are all the new MSI laptop models for business users and gamers that the company unveiled at CES 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 12:59 IST
MSI Refreshes Prestige Series, Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair Laptop Lineups at CES 2026: Availability, Features

Photo Credit: MSI

New MSI Prestige models have a revised design with smoother, rounded edges and full aluminium build

Highlights
  • New MSI Prestige laptops use Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors
  • MSI showcases Raider and Stealth gaming laptops with upgraded cooling
  • MSI Stealth 16 AI+ wins CES Innovation Award for hardware design
MSI has unveiled its refreshed Prestige lineup of business laptops, as well as its next-generation Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair gaming models, at this year's CES. The redesigned MSI Prestige laptop lineup is aimed at business users and professionals. The company is showcasing its full lineup at its CES booth at The Venetian in Las Vegas, including its gaming laptops and handheld devices. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the Prestige laptops are currently available for pre-order, with sales beginning on January 27.

MSI Prestige 14, MSI Prestige 16 Features

The new Prestige models, namely the MSI Prestige 14 and Prestige 16, feature a revised design with smoother, rounded edges and a full aluminium build, the company confirmed in a press release. They are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel Arc graphics. The laptops include an 81Wh battery that is claimed to deliver over 30 hours of 1080p video playback.

MSI has equipped these laptops with a vapour chamber, dual fans, and an Intra Flow thermal design to maintain performance while keeping noise below 30dBA. The Prestige 14 weighs 1.32kg, which MSI says is about 22 percent lighter than the previous generation, while the Prestige 16 weighs 1.59kg.msi 2026 prestige series msi inline msi prestige series

The MSI Prestige 14 Flip and Prestige 16 Flip have also been showcased, which add a 2-in-1 form factor with touch displays and stylus support. These models ship with the MSI Nano Pen, which charges when docked inside the laptop. The pen supports a Copilot press-to-talk feature through a collaboration with Microsoft. Other features include a larger Action Touchpad, Windows Hello security, TPM 2.0, and a 2.8K 120Hz OLED display with DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Features

The MSI Prestige 13 AI+, which now weighs 899g, is claimed to be the lightest 13-inch magnesium-aluminium laptop currently available. It uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 as well and targets users who need high portability along with enterprise-grade security and performance, according to the company.

MSI Modern S Series Features

Alongside the Prestige lineup, the MSI Modern 14S and Modern 16S laptops were also introduced. Like the other models, these use Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and feature a refreshed design with increased use of metal materials. They include dual memory slots and a wide range of ports, such as USB-A, USB-C with display and charging support, HDMI, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a microSD card reader. The Modern 14S can weigh as little as 1.3kg and measures 11.1mm at its thinnest point.

MSI Raider 16 Max HX, MSI Raider 16 HX Features

MSI also unveiled the Raider 16 Max HX and Raider 16 HX gaming laptops with a redesigned chassis and upgraded cooling. Display options include a 2.5K 240Hz OLED panel with DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification. The Raider 16 Max HX is claimed to deliver up to 300W of total system power, with up to 175W allocated to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics and 125W to Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors.msi 2026 raider hx series msi inline msi raider hx series

The laptops use a new Cooler Boost Trinity system with three fans, six heat pipes, five exhaust vents, and phase-change thermal compound. MSI has also added a quick-access bottom panel for easier memory and storage upgrades.

MSI Stealth 16 AI+ Features

The MSI Stealth 16 AI+ gaming laptop received a CES Innovation Award in the Computer Hardware and Components category. It measures 16.6mm in thickness, weighs under 2kg, and uses a full aluminium chassis. The laptop includes a 90Wh battery and offers multiple connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and RJ-45 Ethernet. It also supports dual memory and SSD upgrades. MSI says it can deliver up to 20W more power to Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs compared to the previous generation, thanks to an upgraded Cooler Boost with Intra Flow thermal management system.msi 2026 stealth ai plus msi inline msi stealth ai plus

MSI Crosshair Series Features

MSI also refreshed the Crosshair 16 Max HX and Crosshair 16 HX gaming laptops. These models use Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The company claims the laptops can deliver up to 200W of total system power using its Cooler Boost thermal solution. The laptops include a QHD+ 165Hz OLED panel option, and they feature a redesigned I/O layout with rear-facing HDMI and LAN ports.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition Introduced

The company also introduced the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition gaming handheld, which has a new Glacier Blue finish. The handheld gaming console retains the same specifications as the standard Claw 8 AI+, including Intel Core Ultra 200V processors and Arc Xe2 graphics.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: MSI Crosshair 16 HX, MSI Crosshair 16 Max HX, MSI Stealth 16 AI Plus, MSI Raider 16 HX, MSI Raider 16 Max HX, MSI Modern 16S, MSI Modern 14S, MSI Prestige 13 Al Plus, MSI Prestige 16 Flip, MSI Prestige 14 Flip, MSI Prestige 16 2026, MSI Prestige 14 2026, MSI Prestige Series, MSI, CES 2026, CES
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 12,000mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Amazon's Alexa+ AI Assistant Arrives on Alexa.com to Take On ChatGPT, Gemini
MSI Refreshes Prestige Series, Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair Laptop Lineups at CES 2026: Availability, Features
