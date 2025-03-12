MSI RTX 50 series laptops were launched in India on Wednesday. Aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven computing, they come equipped with the latest processors from AMD and Intel. The laptops also get the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4 frame-generation technology. All models feature 4K Mini LED screens, up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, and PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4 SSDs. The lineup features offerings from the MSI Titan, Raider, Stealth and Vector series, enabling users to choose between different options depending on their use case.

MSI RTX 50 Series Laptops Price in india

MSI RTX 50 series laptops include the Vector 16 HX AI A2XWIG which is the base model available in India with a starting price of Rs. 2,99,990. The two MSI Raider models, Raider 18 HX AI A2XWIG and Raider 18 HX AI A2XWJG, are priced at Rs. 4,29,990 and Rs, 4,99,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the MSI Titan 18 HX AI A2XWJG is a premium offering which costs Rs. 5,87,990. The company also offers the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG priced at Rs. 6,29,990.

As per MSI, customers purchasing select Titan, Raider, and Vector models can enjoy instant discounts of up to Rs. 60,000. It also offers a special coupon worth Rs. 3,000 for purchases made at MSI Exclusive Brand Stores, in addition to a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600) Steam Wallet code. The laptops are available for pre-order in India till March 31.

MSI RTX 50 Series Laptops Specifications

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth is the company's top-of-the-line offering in India. Dubbed as a special edition model, it is bundled with a 3D Dragon Keychain, mouse, mouse pad, and colour box.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285HX and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, paired with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 6TB of onboard storage. The latter uses a combination of 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5 SSD and two 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs. MSI claims it can manage a peak power of 270W from the CPU and GPU, leveraging the company's OverBoost Ultra technology.

The MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth features an 18-inch mini LED 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For maintaining thermal efficiency, MSI has equipped the laptop with a dedicated cooling pipe and vapour chamber cooling. It also gets Thunderbolt 5 ports as a connectivity option.

MSI also offers a standard edition Titan 18 HX AI A2XWJG model which comes with similar specifications. However, it gets 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Meanwhile, the MSI Raider series laptops can be configured with either an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Processor or Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285HX. Boasting the same Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, they are equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. Catering to gamers, the two models feature RGB lights and AMD's second generation AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

For AI applications, MSI has introduced the Vector series in India, featuring the Vector 16 HX AI A2XWIG model. It gets an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX Processor, along with Nvidia RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The company claims this model is tailored for demanding AI applications and 3D design software.