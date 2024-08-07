Technology News
MSI Stealth 18, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Editions Launched in India: Price, Specifications

MSI Stealth series Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops are powered by Inter Core Ultra 9 CPUs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 13:26 IST
MSI Stealth 18, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Editions Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Stealth series laptop seen with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logo

Highlights
  • MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V has a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU
  • The MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V supports up to 64GB of RAM
  • Both laptops pack a 99.9Wh battery with up to 280W adaptor support
MSI has launched the Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops in India. The laptops feature the Mercedes-AMG logo on their magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis. They come with a custom Mercedes-AMG kit which includes a mouse, mousepad, elegant sleeve, collectable postcards, and a cable tie. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Both laptops are equipped with per-key RGB keyboards and speaker systems backed by Dynaudio.

MSI Stealth 18, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Editions Price in India, Availability

The recently launched MSI Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops start in India at Rs. 3,19,990, according to a press release. They will be available for purchase in the country starting August 8 via authorised MSI retailers.

MSI Stealth 18, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Editions Features

The MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V sports an 18-inch UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) IPS-level screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Meanwhile, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. 

Both laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs. The Stealth 18 model packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, while the Stealth 16 version gets a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. They support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4 storage. Users can opt for either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro OS on the laptops.

The Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops are equipped with per-key RGB keyboards, IR webcams, speaker systems backed by Dynaudio, and fingerprint sensors for security. They support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Both Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V are backed by 99.9Wh batteries. The former comes with support for a 280W charging adaptor, while the latter supports 240W. They feature one each of Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a microSD card reader slot. The 18-inch model measures 399.9 x  289.6 x 23.9mm in size and weighs 2.89kg, while the 16-inch version measures 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95mm in size and weighs 1.99kg.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
