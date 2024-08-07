MSI has launched the Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops in India. The laptops feature the Mercedes-AMG logo on their magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis. They come with a custom Mercedes-AMG kit which includes a mouse, mousepad, elegant sleeve, collectable postcards, and a cable tie. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Both laptops are equipped with per-key RGB keyboards and speaker systems backed by Dynaudio.

MSI Stealth 18, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Editions Price in India, Availability

The recently launched MSI Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops start in India at Rs. 3,19,990, according to a press release. They will be available for purchase in the country starting August 8 via authorised MSI retailers.

MSI Stealth 18, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V Editions Features

The MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V sports an 18-inch UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) IPS-level screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Meanwhile, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Both laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs. The Stealth 18 model packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, while the Stealth 16 version gets a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. They support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4 storage. Users can opt for either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro OS on the laptops.

The Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V edition laptops are equipped with per-key RGB keyboards, IR webcams, speaker systems backed by Dynaudio, and fingerprint sensors for security. They support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Both Stealth 18 and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A1V are backed by 99.9Wh batteries. The former comes with support for a 280W charging adaptor, while the latter supports 240W. They feature one each of Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a microSD card reader slot. The 18-inch model measures 399.9 x 289.6 x 23.9mm in size and weighs 2.89kg, while the 16-inch version measures 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95mm in size and weighs 1.99kg.