Photo Credit: Huawei
Huawei Watch Fit 3 was launched in select global markets last year. The wearable is now expected to land in the Indian market as a successor to the Huawei Watch Fit 2. Huawei is yet to confirm the launch date of Watch Fit 3, but a new report reveals its launch timeline and price range. It is said to cost around twice as much as the Huawei Watch Fit 2. The Huawei Watch Fit 3 has a 1.82-inch AMOLED screen and it is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge.
The folks over at 91mobiles, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 will launch in India next week. It is said to be priced at around Rs. 20,000 in the country. For comparison, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 was launched in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 9,998 in the country.
The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is available in six — Black, Green, Grey, Pink, White, and White (Leather strap option) — colour options in global markets. The Indian version is likely to come in similar colourways. It has a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 480x408 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 347ppi pixel density. The display has an Always-on-Display (AOD) feature and is touted to deliver 1500nits peak brightness.
It has an ambient light sensor, a nine-axis IMU sensor (accelerometer sensor, gyroscope sensor, magnetometer sensor), and an optical heart rate sensor. The Huawei Watch Fit 3 has multiple watch faces and supports more than 100 workout modes. The smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and it allows Bluetooth calling.
Huawei Watch Fit 3 has 5ATM water resistance. It is compatible with both iOS and Android. The wearable has a 400mAh battery and it is advertised to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.
