Huawei Watch Fit 2 With 1.74-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Huawei Watch Fit 2 supports Bluetooth calling, and independent music playback.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active Edition has a polymer case and silicone strap options

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit 2 is compatible with the Huawei Health App
  • The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance
  • The Huawei Watch Fit 2 has a press-to-release 'Link' design
Huawei Watch Fit 2 was unveiled in select European markets in May 2022. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in India. It comes with a 1.74-inch AMOLED screen with Always-on-Display (AOD) support, interchangeable straps with a press-to-release 'Link' design, and is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling, independent music playback, and is equipped with several health-tracking sensors. It has multiple preset workout modes and cloud-based watch faces as well.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in India, Availability

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is priced in India at Rs. 9,998 for the Midnight Black Active Edition option on Amazon. No other colour or stap options were listed on the e-commerce site at the time of writing.

The global variant of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is offered in three versions — Active Edition, Classic Edition, and Elegant Edition. Each of these versions comes in varying strap and case colour options.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336 x 480 pixels resolution and 336 ppi pixel density. It supports an Always-on-Display (AOD) feature and has multiple cloud-based watch faces, which you can download via the Watch Face store. The rectangular watch case has a press-to-release 'Link' design and a side button placed on the right edge.

Huawei's Watch Fit 2 is equipped with optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitor, as well as sleep and stress level trackers. Data from these sensors can be monitored via the Huawei Health App. The watch comes with seven preset workout modes as well.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and comes with 5ATM water resistance. It allows Bluetooth calling and independent music playback which can be managed through playlists in the phone app.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to seven days with heavy usage. 

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
