Technology News
English Edition

Arm-Qualcomm Trial Set to Begin Over Chip Contract Dispute

The jury trial is expected to begin on Monday.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 December 2024 18:56 IST
Arm-Qualcomm Trial Set to Begin Over Chip Contract Dispute

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nuvia, Qualcomm each had licensing agreements with Arm but with different financial terms

Highlights
  • Each side has been granted about 11 hours to make their case.
  • The litigation is a contractual dispute over Qualcomm's licence
  • Arm has argued that Qualcomm should be required to destroy Nuvia designs
Advertisement

The trial in a legal battle between Arm and Qualcomm that could disrupt a wave of artificial intelligence PCs is set to begin on Monday in a Delaware courtroom.

A more than two-year fight has pitted Arm, which licenses fundamental technology used to design chips, against Qualcomm, one of its largest customers and a leading designer of mobile processors.

The jury trial is expected to begin on Monday with opening arguments and run through Friday. Each side has been granted about 11 hours to make their case. The jury was selected on Friday.

Expected witnesses include Arm chief executive Rene Haas, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Nuvia founder Gerard Williams. Williams was a senior executive in Apple's chip unit and is currently a Qualcomm vice president.

The crux of the litigation is a contractual dispute over Qualcomm's license agreement for the use of Arm's intellectual property and its 2021 $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 11,884 crore) acquisition of chip startup Nuvia, which was founded by former Apple chip engineers, including Williams.

Qualcomm used Nuvia's designs to create new low-powered AI PC chips launched earlier this year that Microsoft and others expect will help the Windows operating system regain ground lost to laptops made by Apple.

Nuvia and Qualcomm each had licensing agreements with Arm but with different financial terms. To use the designs based on Nuvia technology, Arm has said Qualcomm must renegotiate the Nuvia contract terms.

Qualcomm has said that its "well-established license rights" cover any custom-designed central processing units (CPUs) and is "confident those rights will be affirmed."

Arm has argued that Qualcomm should be required to destroy the Nuvia designs and has not asked for monetary damages. According to Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, Qualcomm pays Arm roughly $300 million a year in fees.

Britain-based Arm is owned by SoftBank Group, which listed Arm in the US in 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2024
 

 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Arm
YouTube Opens Its Health Content Shelves to Registered Health Professionals
UK's Ofcom to Tweak Social Media Rules in Response to Summer Riots

Related Stories

Arm-Qualcomm Trial Set to Begin Over Chip Contract Dispute
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  4. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy S25 Ultra in 7 Titanium Colourways
  5. Fateh OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
  8. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,800-Year-Old Silver Amulet Found in Germany, Challenges Early Christian History
  2. USS Zumwalt Stealth Destroyer to be Mounted Hypersonic Missiles for Long-Range Strikes: Report
  3. Scientists Puzzled by a Strange Dark Spot Fading on Saturn’s Moon Enceladus
  4. Fateh OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Action Thriller Might Stream on This Platform
  5. Shukrana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neeru Bajwa's Family Drama Film
  6. Razakar OTT Release Date: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Drama To Stream on This Date
  7. Übel Blatt Anime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in India: Check Available Cities, Pricing
  9. Hubble Captures NGC 5643’s Spiral Arms, Star Formation, and Hidden Black Hole
  10. Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »