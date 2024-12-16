Technology News
English Edition

UK's Ofcom to Tweak Social Media Rules in Response to Summer Riots

Ofcom released its first guidelines for the Online Safety Act, a law passed in 2023.

By Mark Bergen, Bloomberg | Updated: 16 December 2024 18:55 IST
UK's Ofcom to Tweak Social Media Rules in Response to Summer Riots

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ofcom said firms have three months to complete an assessment of illegal harms

Highlights
  • Ofcom said it is planning additional measures for next spring
  • Failure to comply can bring fines of up to 10% of platform's revenue
  • UK will also introduce crisis response protocols
Advertisement

The UK plans to extend its rules against illegal material online to cover how social media companies respond to crises like the recent riots in the country, according to a statement from British regulator Ofcom on Monday. 

The agency released its first guidelines for the Online Safety Act, a law passed in 2023 to govern illegal material on internet platforms. In the release, Ofcom said it is planning additional measures for next spring that include new proposals for removing material tied to child sexual abuse and terrorism. It will also introduce “crisis response protocols for emergency events.”

Violent protests broke out across the UK in August after the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport and false rumors that the attacker was a Muslim asylum-seeker. The riots were a major challenge for the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his second month in office. Starmer appealed to social media companies to halt what he called “violent disorder clearly whipped up online.” 

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, repeatedly criticized Starmer for his handling of the riots. The aftermath prompted Starmer's Labour party to consider stricter rules to curb incendiary content online, Bloomberg News reported earlier. 

Ofcom said on Monday that companies have three months to complete an assessment of illegal harms on their platforms under the agency's first rules. Failure to comply can bring fines of up to 10 percent of a platform's worldwide revenue or, “in very serious cases,” a court order to block access to its service in the UK, according to the regulator.

“These laws mark a fundamental re-set in society's expectations of technology companies,” Peter Kyle, the UK technology secretary, said in a statement on Monday. “I expect them to deliver and will be watching closely to make sure they do.”

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: UK, Ofcom, Social Media, Online Safety Act
YouTube Opens Its Health Content Shelves to Registered Health Professionals
India Blockchain Alliance Partners With RAK-DAO to Promote Cooperation in Web3

Related Stories

UK's Ofcom to Tweak Social Media Rules in Response to Summer Riots
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  4. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy S25 Ultra in 7 Titanium Colourways
  5. Fateh OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
  8. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,800-Year-Old Silver Amulet Found in Germany, Challenges Early Christian History
  2. USS Zumwalt Stealth Destroyer to be Mounted Hypersonic Missiles for Long-Range Strikes: Report
  3. Scientists Puzzled by a Strange Dark Spot Fading on Saturn’s Moon Enceladus
  4. Fateh OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Action Thriller Might Stream on This Platform
  5. Shukrana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Neeru Bajwa's Family Drama Film
  6. Razakar OTT Release Date: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Drama To Stream on This Date
  7. Übel Blatt Anime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in India: Check Available Cities, Pricing
  9. Hubble Captures NGC 5643’s Spiral Arms, Star Formation, and Hidden Black Hole
  10. Google Drive's Document Scanner Updated With Auto Enhancement Feature on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »