State of Play Broadcast Announced for This Week, Will Feature Over 20 PS5, PS VR2 Games

The State of Play broadcast will begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET on Tuesday, which means the show will start at 3:30am IST on September 25 in India.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 September 2024 12:38 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The State of Play broadcast will be over 30 minutes long

Highlights
  • Sony was rumoured to be planning a State of Play for September
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered could be announced at the broadcast
  • State of Play will stream on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels
Sony is coming back with a State of Play presentation, as rumoured, where it will provide updates on over 20 games. The broadcast, scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, will feature upcoming games on PS5 and PS VR2. The announcement follows reports that claimed the PlayStation parent was planning a State of Play broadcast for September.

State of Play Announced

The State of Play broadcast will begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET on Tuesday, which means the show will start at 3:30am IST on September 25, Wednesday, in India. Sony confirmed the showcase will last over 30 minutes, but didn't provide details about the contents of the broadcast.

What to Expect From State of Play

The company will likely show new trailers and updates for already announced first and third-party titles. Sony could also reveal a major release from its first-party studios. The company's first-party slate has been quiet of late, with major studios like Santa Monica and Naughty Dog confirmed to be working on yet unannounced games. Meanwhile, there has been no update from Sucker Punch in a while, but one would expect the developer to be working on a much-awaited Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

One of Sony's most prolific first-party studios, Insomniac Games, is working on Wolverine, which was first revealed with a teaser at a PlayStation Showcase in 2021. While Insomniac has since launched Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023, the developer has not provided an update on the other Marvel superhero game. The State of Play broadcast could feature a new trailer for Wolverine, but it's best to keep your expectations tempered.

Sony, however, is very likely to announce Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, an updated version of the 2017 game for PS5 and PC. Last week, the remastered version of the action-adventure title from Guerrilla Games surfaced on the ESRB website. Other already announced first-party titles from Sony include Lego Horizon Adventures, set for release later this year, and an Until Dawn remake, which arrives on PS5 and PC October 4. The broadcast could feature these games — perhaps a release date confirmation for the Lego-themed Horizon title.

On the third-party side, the State of Play broadcast could feature updates on announced titles like Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2, action-RPG Phantom Blade Zero and Silent Hill 2 remake. On PS VR2 side, Sony could present PC VR games, now that the headset is supported via an official PS VR2 app on Steam.

The State of Play presentation will be streamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels in English and Japanese.

State of Play, Sony, PlayStation, PS5, PS VR2
