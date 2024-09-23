Vivo's X200 series is expected to go official on October 14 in China. We have already heard a lot about the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models in recent months, and a new leak that came out of China has shed light on the processor and camera details of the purported Vivo X200 Ultra. The Ultra model is tipped to run on the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It could feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel periscope lens.

Vivo X200 Ultra SoC, Camera Details

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station states that Vivo X200 Ultra will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, in contrast, are speculated to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is also tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. This would be an upgrade over Vivo X100 Ultra's triple rear camera setup. Like the predecessor, the upcoming handset is tipped to carry a 200-megapixel periscope lens. The main camera is said to offer a 'fixed large aperture'.

In a separate post, the tipster suggests the battery details of Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Ultra. The Vivo X200 Pro is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 could feature a 5,800mAh battery.

The Vivo X200 series is believed to go official in China on October 14.

Vivo X100 Ultra Price, Specifications

Vivo launched the Vivo X100 Ultra in China in May with a price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. It features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E7 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support.

