Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Gaming Mouse With Optical Scroll Wheel Launched in India

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has a form factor tailored for right-handed use.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Razer

The gaming mouse is offered in black and white colour options

  • The mouse comes with Optical Scroll Wheel for better tactile control
  • It features HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 for lower latency
  • It has 6 programmable buttons and is rated for 100 million clicks
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro was launched in India on Friday. The latest gaming mouse is said to be engineered for e-sports professionals and competitive play. It is equipped with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 technology which is said to deliver more than 63 percent higher power efficiency along with lower latency than its predecessor. The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has an Optical Scroll Wheel for better tactile control, in addition to Dynamic Sensitivity, Mouse Rotation, and more features.

Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 18,990. It is offered in black and white colourways. The gaming mouse will soon be available for purchase at local retail stores.

Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Features, Specifications

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has a form factor tailored for right-handed use. It can be used either wired or leveraging the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 technology. As per the company, this helps reduce latency by up to 37 percent, while also having a major effect on the energy efficiency.

It is accompanied by a redesigned dongle which can perform responsively at up to 8,000Hz in both wired and wireless modes. At this range, it delivers up to 22 hours of gameplay, while switching to 1,000Hz massively increases the battery life to up to 150 hours.

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is equipped with Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, an optical scroll wheel which is claimed to be thrice as precise and durable than its mechanical counterpart. It has a maximum sensitivity of 45,000 DPI and a maximum operation speed of 900 IPS.

Razer's new gaming mouse sports six buttons as well as Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4 for lower click latency and zero debounce delay. As per Razer, DeathAdder V4 Pro is rated durable for up to 100 million clicks. It also has other features including Dynamic Sensitivity, Mouse Rotation, and Sensitivity Matcher for better control during competitive gameplay scenarios.

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro gaming mouse supports wired connectivity via USB Type-A to USB Type-C and ships with the cable. It weighs 56g, excluding the weight of the cable and dongle.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
