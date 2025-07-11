Technology News
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Lineup May Skip the Plus Model in Favour of Edge Model

It's likely that the Galaxy S26+ may evolve into the upcoming S26 Edge model.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 15:07 IST
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Lineup May Skip the Plus Model in Favour of Edge Model

Samsung Galaxy S Plus models (left) have been a staple for its S series

  • The Galaxy S25 Plus was recently launched alongside the standard S25
  • Samsung’s long-standing Galaxy S Plus model may get cancelled in 2026
  • With Plus model gone the recently launched Edge model may take it place
Over the years, the Galaxy S Plus models lost their popularity because of the inclusion of the Note series, which has now evolved to the Ultra model. The Galaxy Note series reached its end with the Galaxy S22 Ultra (2022), which was the first Ultra model to include the S Pen. Brief history lesson aside, it now seems that the Samsung Galaxy S Plus model is going to meet a similar fate with the newcomer in the S family called the Galaxy Edge. As per a report, Samsung may not include the Galaxy S26+ in the upcoming S26 lineup that is expected to launch in early 2026. It is likely that the new Edge smartphone in 2026 might replace the Plus variant.

Sammy Police, claims to have spotted only three models for the coming year's Samsung Galaxy S26 series lineup. The source claims that it could only find the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 (SM-S942), the Galaxy S26 Edge (SM-S947), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra (SM-S948) in the GSMA database, which is where smartphones get listed well in advance.

The report also states that the Galaxy S26+ (could be tagged as the SM-S946) might get added at a later date. However, the chances of this happening seem a bit slim because Samsung always adds all its upcoming models to the database at the earliest, concluding that if it does not make it to the database in the next two weeks, it might as well be cancelled.

As pointed out in our review of the Galaxy S25 Edge, the Galaxy S25 Plus makes the Edge redundant in India. We even suggested that Samsung should just combine the two models into the Edge model to make better sense of its future lineup. A move like this also indicates that Samsung is probably adding more firepower to its next-generation Edge model. The model comes up short in few areas and adding some Pro-grade features to it may make the Galaxy S26+ redundant and help the Galaxy S26 Edge sell better.

While we advise our readers to take the above information with a pinch of salt, if true, the Galaxy S25 series may be the last S series from Samsung to have a Plus-sized model in it. The first Plus model from Samsung was the Galaxy S8+ (2017) which was the evolution of the bigger-screened Galaxy S7 Edge model released in 2016. The Galaxy S7 Edge was a bigger version of the standard (yet compact) Galaxy S7 that had a flat display. The Galaxy S7 Edge got an aggressively curved dual-edge display, which later got branded as the Infinity display with the Galaxy S8 series.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolled Out in Mysuru, Subscribers to Get Unlimited 5G Data on Some Plans

