Sony and Sucker Punch presented a gameplay deep dive for Ghost of Yotei at a dedicated State of Play livestream Thursday, detailing the game's clues-based exploration and questing, combat and weapons, special game modes, and much more. After the nearly 20-minute-long presentation, the PlayStation parent also revealed a limited-edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle, featuring new console and DualSense controller designs.

Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive

In the first extended look at Ghost of Yotei's gameplay hosted by creative directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox, developer Sucker Punch shared more details about how players will go about exacting revenge on the Yotei Six, the infamous group of bandits who killed Atsu's family and left her for dead. In a departure from 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, the developer described Atsu, the new protagonist, as neither a samurai nor a ninja, but a “lone wolf mercenary” ready to pick up any weapon or trick to get the better of her enemies.

Sucker Punch emphasised that Ghost of Yotei focuses on player freedom more than any of its previous games. The game will feature an exploration style that differs from other open-world games. The action-adventure game features a clue system that informs players of interesting areas to explore, quests to take on, and more. Players can interrogate defeated foes to unlock new clues about their next target, leading them to new areas of the map.

This clue system is represented via cards that help players keep track of their quests and tasks. The game also features a bounty hunting system that goes both ways. As Atsu's legend grows, the price on her head goes up, attracting other bounty hunters to track her down. Atsu, too, can also pick up bounties and go after wanted outlaws for rewards.

The grappling hook from Ghost of Tsushima returns, but this time players also get a spyglass to spot interesting landmarks on the horizon and spy on enemies in a camp. Sucker Punch also provided a glimpse at some new and returning side activities, including hot springs, a new sketching activity, bamboo strikes, and a new tabletop game.

Ghost of Yotei New Weapons, Game Modes

At the State of Play livestream, the studio also detailed the combat in Ghost of Yotei. Atsu can take her pick of melee weapons from a katana, a spear, a kusarigama, an odachi, or even dual wield swords. All weapons play distinctly and are effective against specific foes in combat, Sucker Punch said. She also has access to ranged weapons like bows and rifles and a variety of thrown weapons like bombs, kunai and blinding powder to give her an edge in combat.

The livestream also confirmed that Atsu will be accompanied by a host of allies in her journey, including a mysterious wolf who can aid her in encounters. And much like Red Dead Redemption 2, Atsu can put down a camp anywhere in the open world to rest, cook, play music and check in with various allies that provide her with upgrades.

Sucker Punch also detailed the various modes that will be available at launch. The black-and-white mode inspired by the films of Akira Kurosawa returns. The game will also pay homage two other Japanese filmmakers, Takashi Miike and Samurai Champloo director Shinichirō Watanabe, by adding two new modes that change the game's visual and audio experience for players.

Ghost of Yotei is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on October 2. The game is currently available to pre-order on PlayStation Store.