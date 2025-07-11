Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Reveals Clues Based Exploration, Combat a New Game Modes

Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Reveals Clues-Based Exploration, Combat a New Game Modes

Ghost of Yotei will release October 2 on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2025 14:18 IST
Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Reveals Clues-Based Exploration, Combat a New Game Modes

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei is a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima

Advertisement

Sony and Sucker Punch presented a gameplay deep dive for Ghost of Yotei at a dedicated State of Play livestream Thursday, detailing the game's clues-based exploration and questing, combat and weapons, special game modes, and much more. After the nearly 20-minute-long presentation, the PlayStation parent also revealed a limited-edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle, featuring new console and DualSense controller designs.

Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive

In the first extended look at Ghost of Yotei's gameplay hosted by creative directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox, developer Sucker Punch shared more details about how players will go about exacting revenge on the Yotei Six, the infamous group of bandits who killed Atsu's family and left her for dead. In a departure from 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, the developer described Atsu, the new protagonist, as neither a samurai nor a ninja, but a “lone wolf mercenary” ready to pick up any weapon or trick to get the better of her enemies.

Sucker Punch emphasised that Ghost of Yotei focuses on player freedom more than any of its previous games. The game will feature an exploration style that differs from other open-world games. The action-adventure game features a clue system that informs players of interesting areas to explore, quests to take on, and more. Players can interrogate defeated foes to unlock new clues about their next target, leading them to new areas of the map.

This clue system is represented via cards that help players keep track of their quests and tasks. The game also features a bounty hunting system that goes both ways. As Atsu's legend grows, the price on her head goes up, attracting other bounty hunters to track her down. Atsu, too, can also pick up bounties and go after wanted outlaws for rewards.

The grappling hook from Ghost of Tsushima returns, but this time players also get a spyglass to spot interesting landmarks on the horizon and spy on enemies in a camp. Sucker Punch also provided a glimpse at some new and returning side activities, including hot springs, a new sketching activity, bamboo strikes, and a new tabletop game.

Ghost of Yotei New Weapons, Game Modes

At the State of Play livestream, the studio also detailed the combat in Ghost of Yotei. Atsu can take her pick of melee weapons from a katana, a spear, a kusarigama, an odachi, or even dual wield swords. All weapons play distinctly and are effective against specific foes in combat, Sucker Punch said. She also has access to ranged weapons like bows and rifles and a variety of thrown weapons like bombs, kunai and blinding powder to give her an edge in combat.

The livestream also confirmed that Atsu will be accompanied by a host of allies in her journey, including a mysterious wolf who can aid her in encounters. And much like Red Dead Redemption 2, Atsu can put down a camp anywhere in the open world to rest, cook, play music and check in with various allies that provide her with upgrades.

Sucker Punch also detailed the various modes that will be available at launch. The black-and-white mode inspired by the films of Akira Kurosawa returns. The game will also pay homage two other Japanese filmmakers, Takashi Miike and Samurai Champloo director Shinichirō Watanabe, by adding two new modes that change the game's visual and audio experience for players.

Ghost of Yotei is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on October 2. The game is currently available to pre-order on PlayStation Store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ghost of Yotei, Sony, State of Play, Sucker Punch, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tesla to Begin India Operations With Experience Centre Opening in Mumbai’s BKC on July 15: Report

Related Stories

Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Deep Dive Reveals Clues-Based Exploration, Combat a New Game Modes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »