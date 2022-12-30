Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops Expected to Launch Alongside Galaxy S23 Series in February: Report

Samsung’s new devices are expected to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 11:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Book 2 series launched in Silver and Graphite colourways.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series launched in March
  • Galaxy Unpacked event is tipped to take place on February 1
  • The Galaxy Book 2 could feature 13th Gen Intel Core processor

Samsung is reportedly planning to reveal the next generation of Galaxy Book laptops along with the Galaxy S23 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumoured to arrive soon, with the South Korean tech giant expected to unveil their flagship series of smartphones in February. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book laptops are expected to feature better hardware and specifications, however, no details are available as yet. Notably, the Galaxy Book 2 lineup of laptops launched in India early this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Book laptops will launch alongside the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event in February. Samsung is reportedly planning to reveal a host of devices at the said event, including the Galaxy S22 FE. The upcoming Galaxy Book could be powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch slate for the Galaxy Unpacked event, neither has it revealed any details about its upcoming devices. The event has been tipped to take place on February 1, with the Galaxy S23 series expected to headline Samsung's showcase. Additionally, the S23 lineup could go on sale starting February 17. The company is expected to host the event in San Francisco, USA.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series is said to include improvements in battery capacity, display brightness, and cooling capabilities. The lineup is expected to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2, and Galaxy Book 2 Business. The series runs on Intel's 12th Gen processors and comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 feature AMOLED screens and are available in Silver and Graphite colourways.

The Galaxy Book 2 lineup went on sale in India in April, starting at the price of Rs. 99,990.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
