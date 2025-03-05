Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Showcases Flexible Briefcase, Flex Gaming Console and 27 Inch 500 Hz QD OLED Monitor at MWC 2025

Samsung Showcases Flexible Briefcase, Flex Gaming Console and 27-Inch 500 Hz QD-OLED Monitor at MWC 2025

Samsung's OCF OLED panels are claimed to offer "1.5 times the brightness" compared to current OLED screens, while keeping power consumption in check.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2025 16:15 IST
Samsung Showcases Flexible Briefcase, Flex Gaming Console and 27-Inch 500 Hz QD-OLED Monitor at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

The Flex Gaming console features popular games from South Korean game publisher Krafton

Highlights
  • Samsung showcased multiple OLED-equipped devices at MWC 2025
  • The firm claims its OCF OLED panels offer up to 5,000nits peak brightness
  • Samsung also unveiled its Flex Gaming console concept
Advertisement

Samsung Display showcased several advanced OLED screens and foldable display technologies at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona, including its OCF smartphone displays that are claimed to deliver a peak brightness of up to 5,000nits. The firm also took the wraps off concept devices, including a 'Flexible Briefcase', a Flex Gaming console, and its bezel-less OLED Tile displays. Samsung also unveiled a 27-inch QD-OLED monitor, with a 500Hz refresh rate, as well as laptops equipped with 15.6-inch 240Hz OLED screens.

Samsung's OCF Displays Offer Higher Peak Brightness, Without Increasing Power Consumption

At MWC 2025, Samsung showed off its on-cell film (OCF) OLED panels, which are claimed to offer "1.5 times the brightness" compared to existing OLED screens, while keeping power consumption in check. These OCF displays have a peak brightness level of up to 5,000nits, and the company showcased the panel alongside a regular OLED screen used on smartphones.

ocf oled comparison samsung Samsung

Samsung compared a standard OLED screen (left) to its OCF panels
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

 

Samsung says that the OCF panels were developed under its LEAD (low power, eco-friendly, augmented brightness, and designed to be slim and thin) initiative. The company also claims that the OCF displays are thinner than regular OLED panels and can perform in very bright scenarios.

At its MWC 2025 exhibit, Samsung also demonstrated its Seamless Colour Studio to show how an LCD monitor fails to deliver the same colour accuracy as its OLED counterpart, when a smartphone (also equipped with an OLED screen) is placed in front of both monitors.

flexible briefcase samsung Samsung

The Flexible Briefcase concept showcased by Samsung at MWC 2025
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

 

New QD-LED and Foldable OLED Display Technologies

Some of the new displays unveiled at MWC 2025 included Samsung's 27-inch QD-LED monitor, which has a 500Hz refresh rate. The firm also showcased laptops with OLED displays and a 240Hz refresh rate, and ten 'OLED Tiles' with a 0.6mm bezel that can be joined to form a larger screen.

A novel Flexible Briefcase with a considerably large 18.1-inch foldable display was also revealed by the company, which can be folded into a bag-like form factor for portability. The Flex Gaming console — another concept device like the briefcase — sports a 7.2-inch foldable OLED screen and supports popular games from South Korean publisher Krafton.

oled tile samsung Samsung

Multiple OLED Tiles can be places together to form a larger screen
Photo Credit: Samsung Display

 

Like most concept devices showcased at technology shows like CES and MWC, it's unclear whether (or when) Samsung plans to turn some of these designs into commercial devices. Some of the company's foldable designs have previously make their way to consumer products, and we might eventually see the arrival of some of the new technologies revealed by the company at MWC 2025.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Display, OLED Displays, QD OLED, Samsung, MWC25, MWC2025, MWC 2025, Mobile World Congress
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Urges DOJ to Reverse Course on Breaking Up Company

Related Stories

Samsung Showcases Flexible Briefcase, Flex Gaming Console and 27-Inch 500 Hz QD-OLED Monitor at MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Lenovo Unveils Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025: Check All Announcements
  7. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
  8. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »