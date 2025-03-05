Samsung Display showcased several advanced OLED screens and foldable display technologies at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona, including its OCF smartphone displays that are claimed to deliver a peak brightness of up to 5,000nits. The firm also took the wraps off concept devices, including a 'Flexible Briefcase', a Flex Gaming console, and its bezel-less OLED Tile displays. Samsung also unveiled a 27-inch QD-OLED monitor, with a 500Hz refresh rate, as well as laptops equipped with 15.6-inch 240Hz OLED screens.

Samsung's OCF Displays Offer Higher Peak Brightness, Without Increasing Power Consumption

At MWC 2025, Samsung showed off its on-cell film (OCF) OLED panels, which are claimed to offer "1.5 times the brightness" compared to existing OLED screens, while keeping power consumption in check. These OCF displays have a peak brightness level of up to 5,000nits, and the company showcased the panel alongside a regular OLED screen used on smartphones.

Samsung compared a standard OLED screen (left) to its OCF panels

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Samsung says that the OCF panels were developed under its LEAD (low power, eco-friendly, augmented brightness, and designed to be slim and thin) initiative. The company also claims that the OCF displays are thinner than regular OLED panels and can perform in very bright scenarios.

At its MWC 2025 exhibit, Samsung also demonstrated its Seamless Colour Studio to show how an LCD monitor fails to deliver the same colour accuracy as its OLED counterpart, when a smartphone (also equipped with an OLED screen) is placed in front of both monitors.

The Flexible Briefcase concept showcased by Samsung at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

New QD-LED and Foldable OLED Display Technologies

Some of the new displays unveiled at MWC 2025 included Samsung's 27-inch QD-LED monitor, which has a 500Hz refresh rate. The firm also showcased laptops with OLED displays and a 240Hz refresh rate, and ten 'OLED Tiles' with a 0.6mm bezel that can be joined to form a larger screen.

A novel Flexible Briefcase with a considerably large 18.1-inch foldable display was also revealed by the company, which can be folded into a bag-like form factor for portability. The Flex Gaming console — another concept device like the briefcase — sports a 7.2-inch foldable OLED screen and supports popular games from South Korean publisher Krafton.

Multiple OLED Tiles can be places together to form a larger screen

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Like most concept devices showcased at technology shows like CES and MWC, it's unclear whether (or when) Samsung plans to turn some of these designs into commercial devices. Some of the company's foldable designs have previously make their way to consumer products, and we might eventually see the arrival of some of the new technologies revealed by the company at MWC 2025.