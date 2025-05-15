Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge First Impressions

Samsung has finally introduced its much-hyped smartphone of the year 2025 — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The company has been teasing the smartphone for quite a few months, and it even showcased it during the MWC 2025 event. The new slim smartphone is finally here and is the slimmest S-series smartphone from the South Korean brand. With a sleek design, a titanium frame, a 200-megapixel camera, and more, the Galaxy S25 Edge sure makes a statement.

The handset is also priced accordingly. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option, while the 512GB option can be purchased for Rs. 1,21,999. Interestingly, as part of pre-booking offers, customers who pre-book the device can get the 512GB option at the price of the 256GB model. That said, we finally got our hands on the device. Here's what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 5.8mm thickness and weighs 163 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the smartphone that can finally solve the dilemma of S-series users who often say that the phones are a bit bulky to fit in jeans or small hands. The company introduced this precisely to show its design innovation with a simple formula: make it slimmer, add better cameras, and wrap it up in Titanium.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a titanium frame and offers a sturdy design.

It is indeed the slimmest in the S-series, and you will feel it the moment you hold it in your hand. The polished titanium frame and a 5.8mm thickness make it comfortable to hold, even for smaller hands. The phone has two colour options: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. I got the former for the review, and it sure reminds me of the OG Galaxy Edge series that offered much better design aesthetics compared to the regular S-series phones. The handset is also lightweight, with 163 grams, lighter than the Galaxy S25 Plus.

The front panel offers an almost bezel-less display with a notch at the top centre. The right side features volume controls and a power on/off button. The volume controls do feel a bit out of reach for the thumb when using the phone one-handed.

The handset comes equipped with IP68 rating, making it water and dust resistant.

The base panel offers a SIM slot, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille, while the top microphone. You also get an IP68 rating, which makes it dust and water-resistant. The Galaxy S25 Edge looks like a well-designed smartphone, though we will discuss more about this in our upcoming review. So, stay tuned.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is loaded with a large 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection and offers a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. The display looks crips during my initial testing with vibrant colours and deep blacks, which has always been the strength of the Galaxy S-series.

The handset comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The latest smartphone is powered by the same processor, which you will find across the S25 series. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a customised chipset based on a 3nm process. The handset has 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 15 with One UI 7 on top of it. The company offers seven years of security updates and OS upgrades, aligning with the rest of the S25 series. You also get the Galaxy AI features coupled with Gemini integration, which offers a plethora of features like Now Brief, Now Bar, multimodal AI capabilities, and more.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Coming to another major highlight of the device, the Galaxy S25 Edge is loaded with a dual-camera setup. The brand has traded the zooming capabilities for a better sensor. You now get a 200-megapixel primary sensor, which is present in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The sensor has a f/1.7 aperture, OIS support, and 2x optical zoom. The primary sensor is supported with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV (Field of View), f/2.2 aperture, and OIS support.

Moreover, on the front, the company has added a 12-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. While we would have loved to talk about the camera quality but, unfortunately, the embargo limits us, so stay tuned for our review.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Lastly, the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery and offers 25W fast charging support. It also supports Qi wireless charging and the wireless PowerShare feature. On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC.

To conclude, the latest handset from the brand brings a new design philosophy, which might be limited to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset now fills the gap between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, giving customers more choice and a customised experience. That said, will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge bring a breath of fresh air and start a new craze for thin phones?

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our full-fledged review that drops in a few weeks.