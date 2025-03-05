Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations With New Integrated Devices at MWC 2025

Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations With New Integrated Devices at MWC 2025

The company introduced Lenovo AI Now, a personalised AI agent that runs on Windows 11-based AI PCs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 14:41 IST
Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations With New Integrated Devices at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept, a solar energy-based laptop was also showcased at MWC 2025

Highlights
  • Lenovo shared the Smarter AI for all vision at the MWC 2025
  • The company showcased the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC concept
  • Lenovo also introduced the ThinkEdge SE100 AI inferencing server
Advertisement

Lenovo showcased several innovations in hybrid artificial intelligence (AI) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The consumer tech brand showcased new device concepts, new AI PCs, software-based ecosystem solutions, enterprise products, as well as an on-device AI agent dubbed Lenovo AI Now that works on the brand's AI PC lineup. At the event, the company also shared its “Smarter AI for all” brand vision, highlighting how the new solutions can help in creative tasks, collaboration, and connectivity.

Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025

In a press release, the consumer tech brand detailed the AI-focused announcements made at the MWC 2025, highlighting that the company is now focusing on end-to-end solutions for both end-consumers as well as enterprises.

“We believe in the power of convergence: bringing together AI models, data, and computing power — running on devices, on the edge, and in the cloud — to build AI solutions for customers,” said Lenovo CEO and chairman Yuanqing Yang.

A major focus on the brand was on AI PCs. The company introduced ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), and the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, which is available asa 16-inch and a 10-inch display variants.

Lenovo also showcased the Solar PC Concept, a prototype laptop with a solar panel on the back cover, The device is said to capture and convert enough sunlight in 20 minutes for an hour of video playback. The laptop is 15mm thick and weighs 1.22kg, and can generate power even during low-light conditions.

Another AI PC prototype on display was the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept. It features an outward folding OLED screen which can be set in five different modes, including the traditional clamshell mode. When fully unfolded, the device also offers split-screen functionality for multitasking needs.

On the enterprise side, the brand unveiled the ThinkEdge SE100, an entry-level inferencing server designed for AI workloads. The device is aimed at edge computing and enables businesses to reduce reliance on data centres for processing capabilities. It is powered by Intel's Xeon 6 processors and comes with Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling and the Neptune Core Compute Complex Module.

Apart from these, the Lenovo AI Now was also showcased at the event. It is an on-device AI assistant that is powered by an NPU and can perform several tasks on behalf of the user. The company's Smart Connect 2.0 was also introduced as a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems by accessing the Lenovo AI Now interface.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo, Laptops, AI, Artificial Intelligence, MWC2025, MWC25
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android
Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target

Related Stories

Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations With New Integrated Devices at MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  5. Nubia Neo 3 5G, Nubia Neo 3 GT 5G With Bypass Charging Launched
  6. Thandel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  8. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  9. Lenovo Unveils Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025: Check All Announcements
  10. GlocalMe Showcases PetPhone - a Smartphone for Pets at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Firefly Blue Ghost Moon Lander Successfully Lands on Moon for NASA Mission
  2. Google Official Said to Have Revealed Android 16 Launch Timeline at MWC 2025; Could Release in June
  3. Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations With New Integrated Devices at MWC 2025
  4. Vivo T4x 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Microsoft Rolls Out Copilot for Windows App Update With New UI to Windows Insiders
  6. Rare Pompeii Fresco Depicts Secret Dionysian Cult Rites and Initiations
  7. Google Urges DOJ to Reverse Course on Breaking Up Company
  8. Ola Electric Gets Government Notice for Missing Battery Plant Setup Target
  9. Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android
  10. Apple Appeals to Overturn UK Order to Remove Advanced Data Protection: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »