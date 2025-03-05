Lenovo showcased several innovations in hybrid artificial intelligence (AI) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The consumer tech brand showcased new device concepts, new AI PCs, software-based ecosystem solutions, enterprise products, as well as an on-device AI agent dubbed Lenovo AI Now that works on the brand's AI PC lineup. At the event, the company also shared its “Smarter AI for all” brand vision, highlighting how the new solutions can help in creative tasks, collaboration, and connectivity.

Lenovo Showcases Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025

In a press release, the consumer tech brand detailed the AI-focused announcements made at the MWC 2025, highlighting that the company is now focusing on end-to-end solutions for both end-consumers as well as enterprises.

“We believe in the power of convergence: bringing together AI models, data, and computing power — running on devices, on the edge, and in the cloud — to build AI solutions for customers,” said Lenovo CEO and chairman Yuanqing Yang.

A major focus on the brand was on AI PCs. The company introduced ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), and the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, which is available asa 16-inch and a 10-inch display variants.

Lenovo also showcased the Solar PC Concept, a prototype laptop with a solar panel on the back cover, The device is said to capture and convert enough sunlight in 20 minutes for an hour of video playback. The laptop is 15mm thick and weighs 1.22kg, and can generate power even during low-light conditions.

Another AI PC prototype on display was the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept. It features an outward folding OLED screen which can be set in five different modes, including the traditional clamshell mode. When fully unfolded, the device also offers split-screen functionality for multitasking needs.

On the enterprise side, the brand unveiled the ThinkEdge SE100, an entry-level inferencing server designed for AI workloads. The device is aimed at edge computing and enables businesses to reduce reliance on data centres for processing capabilities. It is powered by Intel's Xeon 6 processors and comes with Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling and the Neptune Core Compute Complex Module.

Apart from these, the Lenovo AI Now was also showcased at the event. It is an on-device AI assistant that is powered by an NPU and can perform several tasks on behalf of the user. The company's Smart Connect 2.0 was also introduced as a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems by accessing the Lenovo AI Now interface.