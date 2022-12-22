Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series at this event.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 December 2022 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S23 is said to have a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy S22

Highlights
  • Galaxy Unpacked 2023 could be held in San Francisco, USA
  • It might help boost Samsung’s performance in Q1 2023
  • The Galaxy S23 lineup could go on sale starting from February 17

Samsung is said to be gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Recent rumours have suggested that this flagship lineup could be launched during next year's Galaxy Unpacked event. A reliable tipster has now claimed that the South Korean tech giant will host this event on February 1. Samsung is purportedly expecting to dodge competition with an early launch of the Galaxy S23 lineup, which is said to include three models — the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to a tweet by tipster Ice universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. There has been no official word from the company regarding this event as of yet. However, the South Korean tech giant is likely to host the event in San Francisco, USA.

Samsung is reportedly hoping to dodge the competition with an early launch of its flagship Galaxy S23 lineup in 2023. These handsets could be made available to purchase starting from February 17. In addition, it might boost the company's performance in the first quarter.

In related news, the global variant of the vanilla Galaxy S23 was recently spotted on Geekbench. The listed model is said to bear the model number SM-S911B. It could be powered by a 3.36GHz octa-core processor, which is likely to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The listed Galaxy S23 model is said to feature 8GB of RAM and run on Android 13. It was reportedly able to achieve a single-core score of 578 points and a multi-core score of 2,118 points.

Alleged dummy models of the Galaxy S23 series also surfaced online recently. The Galaxy S23 is believed to come with a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot like its predecessor Galaxy S22. However, the design for the triple rear camera setup on the back has seemingly been altered.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
