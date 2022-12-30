Technology News
  Spotify New Year's Hub Feature Launched, Brings Easy Access to Your Favourite Party Tunes

Starting from January 1, users can find content to help them set their resolutions, said Spotify.

By ANI | Updated: 30 December 2022 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify included special numbers from a host of pop artists in New Year's Hub

Highlights
  • Spotify took to its official blog to make the announcement
  • Feature content tipped to consist of workout and meditation playlists
  • Spotify had earlier integrated live audio capabilities to main app

Music app Spotify is preparing its users for the coming year with a brand new feature that will be of great help in the spree of festivities ahead.

The streaming platform launched 'New Year's Hub', a one-stop spot for users to access their favourite party tunes contained in a number of playlists. Some special numbers were also included from a host of pop artists like Celine Dion and Charli XCX.

Spotify took to its official blog to make the announcement for the upcoming New Year's special feature.

"We've got plenty of music to kickstart your celebration, and it's all in our freshly launched New Year's Hub. At this one-stop destination you can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from artists like Charli XCX, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, and Madame Canada herself, Celine Dion. And whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dance fest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you're channeling," the blog post read.

The streaming app further mentioned that starting from January 1, users can find content to help them set their resolutions.

According to a report by US-based tech portal, TechCrunch, this content would likely consist of workout and meditation playlists.

Earlier, the streaming service decided to put an end to the production of some of its audio shows.

As per TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Spotify confirmed the end of some audio shows on the audio platform like "Deux Me After Dark," "Doughboys: Snack Pack," "The Movie Buff" and "A Gay in the Life".

However, shows like "The Fantasy Footballers" and "The Ringer MMA Show" would continue to operate their accompanying live audio offerings, TechCrunch cited the spokesperson.

In April, the Swedish audio service integrated its live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, into its main app itself.

Greenroom was formerly known as 'Locker Room', which Spotify acquired in March 2021 after the $62 million (roughly Rs. 513 crore) purchase of its owner company, Betty Labs, as per a report by TechCrunch.

On the other hand, the audio streaming service had completely separated its play and shuffle buttons in August, though the feature was only made available for its Premium subscribers.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Spotify
