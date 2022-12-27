Samsung Galaxy S23 series is believed to be a couple of months away from its launch. Rumours and leaks have been piling up regarding the three handsets believed to be in this 2023 flagship lineup — the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Recently, promotional images of the latter two handsets surfaced. Now, a reliable tipster has shared several details regarding the Galaxy S23 series. It is believed that the Galaxy S23 series will come with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

According to a series of tweets by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (Twitter: @AhmedQwaider888), the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could get a 200mAh battery capacity boost in comparison to their predecessors. These Samsung smartphones are tipped to get 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively.

In addition, the Galaxy S23 is said to still support only 25W fast charging like the Galaxy S22. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ is tipped to also be limited to 45W fast charging support, similar to the Galaxy S22+. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to offer the same 5,000mAh battery capacity and 45W fast charging support as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The tipster further claims that this time the regular Galaxy S23 model will also feature a Super AMOLED display with 1,750 nits of peak brightness. Previously, this level of brightness was limited to the Plus and Ultra models. Qwaider also suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be clearer and brighter outdoors, despite featuring the same brightness levels as its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 series is also tipped to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box. This upcoming flagship series is also believed to come equipped with improved cooling systems. Furthermore, these smartphones could be equipped with 12-megapixel front cameras with dual-pixel autofocus, the tipster says.

