  Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 12:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance

Galaxy S23 series is tipped to get a 12-megapixel front camera with dual-pixel autofocus

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 series said to come with Android 13-based One UI 5.1
  • Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ tipped to get 200mAh battery capacity boost
  • The Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra promo images leaked recently

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is believed to be a couple of months away from its launch. Rumours and leaks have been piling up regarding the three handsets believed to be in this 2023 flagship lineup — the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Recently, promotional images of the latter two handsets surfaced. Now, a reliable tipster has shared several details regarding the Galaxy S23 series. It is believed that the Galaxy S23 series will come with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

According to a series of tweets by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (Twitter: @AhmedQwaider888), the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could get a 200mAh battery capacity boost in comparison to their predecessors. These Samsung smartphones are tipped to get 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively.

In addition, the Galaxy S23 is said to still support only 25W fast charging like the Galaxy S22. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ is tipped to also be limited to 45W fast charging support, similar to the Galaxy S22+. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to offer the same 5,000mAh battery capacity and 45W fast charging support as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The tipster further claims that this time the regular Galaxy S23 model will also feature a Super AMOLED display with 1,750 nits of peak brightness. Previously, this level of brightness was limited to the Plus and Ultra models. Qwaider also suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be clearer and brighter outdoors, despite featuring the same brightness levels as its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 series is also tipped to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box. This upcoming flagship series is also believed to come equipped with improved cooling systems. Furthermore, these smartphones could be equipped with 12-megapixel front cameras with dual-pixel autofocus, the tipster says.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance
