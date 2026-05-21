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Samsung Odyssey G8 6K Monitor Announced Alongside New Odyssey OLED G7 and ViewFinity S8 Monitors

The new range includes multiple Odyssey G8 variants, a new Odyssey OLED G7, and updated ViewFinity S8 monitors for professional users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 11:10 IST
Samsung Odyssey G8 6K Monitor Announced Alongside New Odyssey OLED G7 and ViewFinity S8 Monitors

Photo Credit: Samsung

The entire Odyssey G8 lineup supports DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity for higher bandwidth transmission

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Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey G8 lineup supports up to 360Hz Dual Mode
  • Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 features a 4K 240Hz QD-OLED panel
  • The new Odyssey lineup supports HDR10+ Gaming
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Samsung has unveiled its 2026 Odyssey gaming monitor lineup and new ViewFinity S8 models globally, led by a 6K gaming monitor. The new range includes multiple Odyssey G8 variants, a new Odyssey OLED G7, and updated ViewFinity S8 monitors for professional users. The lineup introduces higher refresh rates, OLED panels, DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, Thunderbolt 5 support, and Dual Mode display options. Samsung has also confirmed pricing and availability details for the new monitors in South Korea.

Samsung Odyssey G8 Series, Odyssey G7 and ViewFinity S8 Price, Availability

The Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS 6K 165Hz (LS32HG806) is priced at KRW 1,757,700 (roughly Rs. 1,12,400), while the Odyssey G8 G80HF 5K 180Hz (LS27HG806) costs KRW 1,130,000 (roughly Rs. 72,300).

Samsung has also listed the Odyssey OLED G8 G80SH 4K 240Hz (LS32HG802S) at KRW 1,627,000 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000). Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G7 G73SH 4K 165Hz (LS32HG732S) is priced at KRW 1,292,000 (roughly Rs. 82,600).

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80UD 4K USB-C (LS37D800U) is available at KRW 550,000 (roughly Rs. 35,200). Samsung, however, has not listed the price of the 40-inch ViewFinity S8 S85TH in the announcement.

The Samsung Odyssey G8 series, alongside the Odyssey OLED G7 and ViewFinity S8 monitors, are currently available for purchase in South Korea.

Samsung Odyssey G8 Series, Odyssey G7 and ViewFinity S8 Features, Specifications

The Samsung Odyssey G8 lineup includes three models. The 32-inch Odyssey G8 G80HS features a 6K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Samsung says the monitor supports Dual Mode, which allows users to switch to 3K resolution at up to 330Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch Odyssey G8 G80HF offers a 5K resolution panel with a 180Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dual Mode and can run at up to 360Hz in QHD resolution.

Samsung has also introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 G80SH in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. The monitor uses a QD-OLED panel with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It includes glare-free technology to reduce screen reflections. The monitor supports USB Type-C connectivity with up to 98W charging output. Samsung says it uses QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology to improve brightness, efficiency, and durability. The 32-inch version also carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The entire Odyssey G8 lineup supports DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity for higher bandwidth transmission. The monitors also support AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible technologies for reduced screen tearing during gameplay. Samsung has also included HDR10+ Gaming support.

The Odyssey OLED G7 G73SH comes with a 32-inch 4K OLED panel and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor supports Dual Mode and can reach up to 330Hz in full-HD resolution. Samsung says the monitor delivers a 0.03ms response time for competitive gaming.

The South Korean tech giant has also refreshed its professional monitor lineup with the ViewFinity S8 series. The 40-inch ViewFinity S8 S85TH uses a curved WUHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor includes Thunderbolt 5 support with up to 80Gbps data transfer speeds and up to 140W charging support. Samsung has also included Easy Connection support for multi-device workflows.

Meanwhile, the 27-inch ViewFinity S8 S80HF features a 5K resolution display and USB Type-C connectivity for data transfer and charging. Samsung says the monitor is designed for productivity-focused users and long-duration usage with an ergonomic design.

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Further reading: Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS, Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HF, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 G80SH, Samsung Odyssey OLED G7 G73SH, Samsung ViewFinity S8 S85TH, Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80HF, Samsung ViewFinity S8 S80UD, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Samsung Odyssey G8 6K Monitor Announced Alongside New Odyssey OLED G7 and ViewFinity S8 Monitors
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