CMF is rumoured to be developing the successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which was unveiled in April last year. While the company has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset, a tipster has now shared some details. As per the claim, the CMF Phone 2 Pro may not arrive as early as expected, with its debut now tipped for the third quarter of 2026. The leak also reveals several key specifications of the phone, including its chipset, display, cameras, battery capacity, and charging capabilities.

CMF Phone 3 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped

According to an X post by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the CMF Phone 3 Pro will not launch in June or July, contrary to some reports. Instead, the purported handset is expected to debut around August or September. This indicates a slightly delayed launch timeline compared to its Phone 2 Pro.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨



I can confirm that the CMF Phone 3 Pro will launch in Q3‼️



It is Not coming in June or July..



It is coming after that , so expect the CMF Phone 3 Pro to launch 🔴 around August / September‼️



Before this, only a very budget centric Nothing Phone will launch...… — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) May 19, 2026

The tipster further claimed that Nothing plans to introduce a budget-centric smartphone before unveiling the CMF Phone 3 Pro. However, no details about the alleged handset have surfaced yet.

CMF Phone 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The tipster also revealed several specifications of the CMF Phone 3 Pro. It is tipped to sport a flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may also get stereo speakers and a metal frame.

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The handset could target the mid-range segment. For optics, the purported handset may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The telephoto camera is tipped to support up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, it could sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As per the leak, the CMF Phone 3 Pro may pack a battery with a typical capacity of 5,090mAh. The tipster claims the marketed capacity could fall in the 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh range. The purported handset is also tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.

None of the leaked specifications, however, has been officially confirmed by CMF. We can expect more details to surface closer to its anticipated launch.