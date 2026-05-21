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CMF Phone 3 Pro May Launch Later Than Previously Anticipated; Key Specifications Tipped

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is tipped to follow a slightly delayed launch timeline compared to its Phone 2 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 May 2026 09:32 IST
CMF Phone 3 Pro May Launch Later Than Previously Anticipated; Key Specifications Tipped

The CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs. 18,999

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Highlights
  • CMF Phone 3 Pro is expected to debut around August or September
  • The purported handset may feature a 120Hz flat OLED screen
  • It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
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CMF is rumoured to be developing the successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which was unveiled in April last year. While the company has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset, a tipster has now shared some details. As per the claim, the CMF Phone 2 Pro may not arrive as early as expected, with its debut now tipped for the third quarter of 2026. The leak also reveals several key specifications of the phone, including its chipset, display, cameras, battery capacity, and charging capabilities.

CMF Phone 3 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped

According to an X post by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the CMF Phone 3 Pro will not launch in June or July, contrary to some reports. Instead, the purported handset is expected to debut around August or September. This indicates a slightly delayed launch timeline compared to its Phone 2 Pro.

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The tipster further claimed that Nothing plans to introduce a budget-centric smartphone before unveiling the CMF Phone 3 Pro. However, no details about the alleged handset have surfaced yet.

CMF Phone 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The tipster also revealed several specifications of the CMF Phone 3 Pro. It is tipped to sport a flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may also get stereo speakers and a metal frame.

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The handset could target the mid-range segment. For optics, the purported handset may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The telephoto camera is tipped to support up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, it could sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As per the leak, the CMF Phone 3 Pro may pack a battery with a typical capacity of 5,090mAh. The tipster claims the marketed capacity could fall in the 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh range. The purported handset is also tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.

None of the leaked specifications, however, has been officially confirmed by CMF. We can expect more details to surface closer to its anticipated launch.

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: CMF Phone 3 Pro, CMF Phone 3 Pro Specifications, CMF, CMF Phone 2 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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